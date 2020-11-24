Matt Patricia’s Curtain Call? 5 Things to Watch in Lions vs. Texans

The Detroit Lions have to find a way to rally the troops and get over the hump on a short week, and as they head to their traditional Thanksgiving Day game, there seems to be more questions than answers for the team.

It sure seems like the 4-6 Lions are heading down a path of trouble this week and into the future, so it will be paramount that the team finds a way to get a win quickly as they are banged up and bruised. Only a victory at this point can seemingly stem the tide of negativity which is currently swirling around the team and the franchise.

With this in mind, it’s a bigger holiday than most in Detroit, and many will be watching with a keen eye to see what happens on the field this week. So when the Texans come to town, what do the Lions have to do in order to score a win? Here’s a look at the most important things to watch.

Can Detroit Run The Ball Without D’Andre Swift?

It seems likely that Swift isn’t going to be able to shake off his concussion in time to play this week either. Without Swift in the mix in Week 11, Detroit had its usually pitiful rushing effort managing just 40 yards on the ground. Adrian Peterson and Kerryon Johnson didn’t get anything going all day, and the offensive line was bad as well. It was a perfect storm of negativity up front. Safe to say this week, the Lions need to manage to run the ball way better to have a chance. Missing Swift will hurt, but the Texans have one of the worst defenses in the league giving up 159 yards on the ground. The chance exists for them to do something to help move the ball, but they will have to prove they can after last week.

Will Detroit’s Offense Score a Touchdown?

Perhaps this question doesn’t make sense to some, but after a week where the team was shut out 20-0 and blanked for the first time since 2009, it’s fair to ask. The Lions’ offense didn’t manage a score against Carolina and they will be dealing with a Texans team which gives up over 400 yards a game on defense. The Lions need Matthew Stafford to throw the ball a bit better and perhaps get someone to pick up the slack catching the ball. The problem is plenty of players are hurt, but at this point, there are no excuses for Detroit. It’s got to start on the offensive side of the ball if the Lions want to pull out the win.

Does Deshaun Watson Torch Detroit?

The Lions allowed former XFL star P.J. Walker to go off in the last game and claim an improbable win in his first start. With this in mind, what does Watson have up his sleeve? It’s clear the Texans’ quarterback is still a great playmaker this season even as his team has struggled, so the Lions defense will have to find a way to play better against Watson, pressure him and force him into a few mistakes. It’s easy to forget Watson is one of the best young quarterbacks in the league given how bad Houston has been. If the Lions let Watson go off like Walker did, they will be in even bigger trouble this week.

Who Catches Passes for Lions?

Last week, the answer was few folks. Kenny Golladay has been sorely missed as he’s been out with a hip injury and it’s been hard to see the team getting production consistently without him. Marvin Jones, Marvin Hall, Quintez Cephus and T.J. Hockenson are some candidates, but some of them are dinged up as well. The Lions elevated Mohamed Sanu to the roster last week but didn’t use him. Someone is going to have to make plays for the Lions to feel good about having a chance to win.

Is This The End for Matt Patricia?

It sure feels like the writing is on the wall for Patricia eventually in terms of his wobbly future, and the only question now is how fast a potential firing happens if the Lions have an ugly day against Houston. The tea leaves could say that all bets are off if the Lions suffer a humiliating defeat on the holiday. Obviously, many still support the coach so it will be fascinating to see if Detroit circles the wagons and manages to pull out a win in a game they must have to stay alive for the postseason, no matter how faint the hopes seem. A bad loss, however, could ensure Patricia never coaches another game in Detroit.

READ NEXT: Writer Rips Lions Ahead of Thanksgiving Day Game