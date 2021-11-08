Lions’ Tim Boyle Takes Big Step Toward Return off Thumb Injury

The Detroit Lions used their Week 9 bye to get a bit healthier as most teams do, and will have a big decision to make coming down the pipe at quarterback soon.

In late August, the Lions lost veteran Tim Boyle to a thumb injury which required surgery. Now, Boyle has had more than a few months to rest up and rehab, and is finally set to make his comeback on the field. As a result, the Lions will have a decision to make about when to activate the quarterback in the week ahead.

As NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero pointed out on Monday, November 8, the Lions will now have three weeks to make their call on Boyle and his return.

The #Lions are opening the practice window for QB Tim Boyle, source said. He’d been out since thumb surgery Aug. 30. They now have three weeks to activate Boyle from IR. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 8, 2021

Prior to injury, Boyle wasn’t the best quarterback on the roster in the preseason. David Blough, who’s served as Jared Goff’s backup for the first eight weeks, looked much better on the field. Blough hasn’t seen action because Goff has been healthy, and the Lions haven’t pulled him out of the games in spite of the fact that Goff has struggled.

Obviously, the clock is now ticking on Boyle’s eventual return for the Lions this season.

Lions Could Face Quarterback Question During Second Half

Given the struggles of the team through their 0-8 start to the season, many have wanted to see the team sit down their starter Goff for Blough. With Boyle perhaps coming back into the mix, it will be interesting to see how fast public sentiment comes back around for the quarterback. In spite of the fact that he was a very popular player during preseasons, Boyle has not taken meaningful regular season snaps for any team. Trusting him as the starter would be a huge risk for a team like Detroit.

Regardless, if the Lions remain winless and Goff continues to struggle, fans are likely going to start to call for both backups. That could include Boyle if and when he is completely healthy.

Boyle’s Stats and Highlights

Since joining the Packers, Boyle has received a cult following with fans thanks to the way he performs in the offseason, training camp and preseason. Boyle hasn’t registered and NFL touchdown or interception, and has just 15 passing yards to his credit. In spite of that, Boyle has put up some decent stats in college, throwing for 3,371 yards, 12 touchdowns and 26 interceptions. He played at the University of Connecticut before transferring to Eastern Kentucky. Boyle has played for the last three seasons in Green Bay in mostly mop up duty.

Here’s some highlights of Boyle while playing for the Packers in the preseason:





"Tim Freakin' Boyle" (Tim Boyle 2018-2019 Highlights) Thanks for watching! Make sure to SUBSCRIBE for all things Packers! FOLLOW ME HERE: Main Channel: youtube.com/channel/UCVNv_zpnT3QQmR5sqKujprQ Instagram: instagram.com/bradyxx200/?hl=en Twitter: twitter.com/BRADYXX200YT Facebook: facebook.com/therealbradyxx200/?ref=bookmarks 2019-09-21T22:07:59Z

Obviously, there’s talent in the arm, so it will be interesting to see what the Lions manage to do with Boyle when healthy. It will be interesting to see what move they make on the roster as a result in the coming week’s time.

