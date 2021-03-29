Lions Targeted Packers Quarterback ‘Early’ Within Free Agency

The Detroit Lions had a need at quarterback this offseason, and may have surprised some by poaching Green Bay Packers’ fan-favorite gunslinger Tim Boyle. In the end, though, that move was a long time coming for the franchise and was something that was plotted out early on.

Speaking on Monday, Lions general manager Brad Holmes confirmed that Boyle was a name that Detroit considered early on in the process. In speaking about the move, Holmes dropped the nugget when he was speaking about getting assistance on players from numerous voices in the front office. Specifically, Holmes said that key front office man Lance Newmark had a major hand in advocating for Boyle early and often.

Holmes said:

“Tim Boyle from Green Bay, a lot of credit goes to Lance Newmark, our director of player personnel. He’s a guy, Tim, that (Newmark) identified early on in the process.”

Obviously, it’s clear that the Packers backup had been on the radar in Detroit for quite some time, and this comment is an interesting tell as it relates to Detroit’s plans at quarterback. It’s possible the team likes Boyle a lot and has for a while given this fact, which is why they made the move to add him as quickly as they did over other options that were available.

Boyle’s Stats and Highlights

Since joining the Packers, Boyle has received a cult following with fans thanks to the way he performs in the offseason, training camp and preseason. Boyle hasn’t registered and NFL touchdown or interception, and has just 15 passing yards to his credit. In spite of that, Boyle has put up some decent stats in college, throwing for 3,371 yards, 12 touchdowns and 26 interceptions. He played at UCONN before transferring to Eastern Kentucky. Boyle has played for the last three seasons in Green Bay in mostly mop up duty.

Here’s some highlights of Boyle while playing for the Packers in the preseason:

Obviously, there’s talent in the arm, so it will be interesting to see what the Lions manage to do with Boyle.

Boyle Enters Lions With Major Opportunity

Part of the charm with Boyle in Green Bay was the fact that the quarterback showed up in a big way in the preseason and was a player who made a name for himself in training camp as well. In terms of being an established backup, Boyle has only a short track record, but it’s clear the Lions are relying on their scouting to carry them through and trusting their eyes on Boyle. Short of the team drafting a quarterback early on, Boyle has a great chance to make waves and make a case to stick on the roster long-term.

It’s clear that the signing of Boyle wasn’t just a novelty move, and the Lions apparently like what he brings to the mix in terms of a player in a big way.

