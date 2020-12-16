Arthur Smith Showcase Game? 5 Things to Watch in Lions vs. Titans

The Detroit Lions are getting set to tangle with the Tennessee Titans, and while the game might seem like a runaway to most, the chance exists for the Lions to hang in there and continue to make good impressions down the stretch for their offensive coaching staff.

While most is lost for the Lions and their chances of the playoffs have taken a significant blow over the weekend, the Lions can still begin to move things in the right direction for 2021 with some solid performances over the final few weeks. This is a vital time for players looking to make a good impression on the franchise for the future, and perhaps even for a coach that could get himself into the mix for the Lions job by showing off in this game.

What is there to watch? Here’s a look.

What Will a Lions Offense Minus Matthew Stafford Look Like?

It doesn’t seem like a stretch to say that Stafford is going to be out entirely or severely limited with a painful rib injury he sustained last weekend late in the game. Chase Daniel played in his absence and led Detroit down the field, but his addition only netted Detroit three points instead of a touchdown. With Daniel theoretically getting more time to prepare this week, what will the offense look like with him at the helm completely? The Lions signed Daniel to be their backup for games like this, so he has a chance to rise to the occasion and deliver an upset, no matter how surprising that outcome might be. Detroit’s offense without Stafford always looks different, so how big is the drop off this time around?

Is There Enough on Defense to Keep Detroit in the Game?

If there’s been one place the Lions have struggled lately, it’s been on the defensive side of the ball. The team hasn’t managed to get nearly enough stops or big plays on that side in order to turn games around. Considering how tough the Titans are on offense, this is a very bad recipe for this season’s matchup. The Lions will have to find a way to force a few turnovers and play Tennessee tougher than many teams have the last few seasons. This will be a tall task for the defense, but considering what the offense could be up against, the pressure will be on their side of the ball even more this week.

What More Can Darrell Bevell Do to Earn His Keep?

It’s looked like Bevell has made a favorable impression on the team, and the Lions have battled hard under their new coach. Can that continue, and can Bevell continue to put positive tape out there for himself as it relates to a potential offensive coordinator job in Detroit moving forward? He may have already done the trick, but a strong finish would help. Several coaches likely to be considered for Detroit’s job have ties to Bevell, so it’s more than possible he sticks around if the Lions can continue to battle and execute the way their coach says in the coming weeks. A good performance against a great AFC team could go a long way in this.

Does Arthur Smith Get on Lions’ Radar?

One of the hot names on the coaching carousel in the next month will be Smith, who is the Titans’ offensive coordinator. NFL folks will know Smith well, and it’s interesting he will get to show his stuff to the Lions and their brass this weekend. With a dominating performance against Detroit, does he get on the radar of the Lions? It’s more than possible that Smith could be in the mix due to what happens on Sunday if he impresses the team. If the game is the blowout many predict, that would be bad news for the Titans in terms of keeping their staff intact.

Can T.J. Hockenson Keep Good Play Going?

Hockenson has been arguably the biggest bright spot for the Detroit offense down the stretch, and he scored yet another touchdown last week and has been a focal point for the team minus some of their biggest offensive targets down the stretch. Hockenson is putting some great tape together for the next staff and could be a major sell for an offensive minded coach that is interested in joining the Lions this offseason, perhaps even Arthur Smith.

READ NEXT: Lions-Titans Line: Detroit Dramatic Sunday Underdogs