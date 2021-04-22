T.J. Hockenson Rocks Amazing Outfit in Kingsford Commercial [WATCH]

It’s almost time for spring and summer grilling season and who better to get. you in the mood to do just that other than San Francisco 49ers’ star tight end George Kittle and his good friend from the Detroit Lions T.J. Hockenson.

Kittle and Hockenson train a lot during the offseasons, and now, they have even started putting together their own commercials. Recently, the duo starred in a new ad for Kingsford which featured wild outfits and plenty of meat smoking.

Hockenson didn’t speak in the ad, but he played quite the support role for Kittle as his personal grilling hype man. Quite possibly, he had one of the best outfits worn in an ad lately.

Here’s a look at the commercial:

King of the Smoke Ring with George KittlePro tight ends George Kittle and TJ Hockenson won’t settle for anything less than Kingsford 100% Hardwood Pellets. Try them in your hopper risk-free with the Full Flavor Guarantee. Learn more at Kingsford.com/Full-Flavor 2021-04-22T14:00:30Z

Hockenson and Kittle have a legendary friendship dating back to the time when the duo was at Iowa together, so it’s neat to see the duo teaming up now that they are in the NFL in such a funny way.

Follow the Heavy on Lions Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Detroit!

Hockenson Called Breakout Star for 2021

While the Lions have several notable roster questions heading into the future, they are also stacked at a few spots where the team could theoretically have some top talents in the league. On the offensive side of the ball, quietly, Detroit might have one of the league’s best breakout stars in the form of Hockenson.

According to Pro Football Focus, Hockenson is trending to become the next elite tight end in the NFL, and have a major breakout season come 2021. The site recently made this bold prediction for the future.

T.J. Hockenson will be the next elite tight end 🤖🚀 pic.twitter.com/dm4qfQCp4b — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) February 9, 2021

Hockenson’s solid play culminated in a Pro Bowl invite, and it’s possible that might only be the beginning for the tight end in terms of his future. Hockenson trained with George Kittle this past offseason, and it’s possible that the tight end taught him plenty tricks of the trade in terms of getting to the next level.

Come next season, the Lions could have their hands on one of the best young players in the league moving forward for Dan Campbell, a former tight end himself, to groom. It’s possible he could even get big enough where he is a pitchman moving forward like Kittle.

Hockenson’s Career Stats

There is simply no understating the importance of Hockenson to the Lions in the future moving forward in 2021 and beyond. The team hasn’t gotten much of anything from any of the other tight ends on their roster, and while he hasn’t had the most dramatic statistical impact thus far in his career, Hockenson was easily been one of the team’s top rookies in 2019, and 2020 he proved himself as a player capable of impacting both the run and the passing game.

During the season last year, many fans were upset with Hockenson for not making a bigger impact on the game. He had only 367 yards and 2 touchdowns on the year which is not the statistical impact that many people expected from him as a top 10 selection for the team. 2020 was a major bounce back from that, though, and Hockenson put up 723 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Hockenson is off to a strong start in terms of his own playing career, and perhaps this is just the start of his marketing career as well.

READ NEXT: T.J. Hockenson Reveals New Workout With Teammates