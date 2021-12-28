T.J. Hockenson Sends Positive Message to Lions for 2022 Season

2021 is coming to a close and the Detroit Lions will be one of the teams that is glad to see the year go given what has happened to them on the field.

While there have been some bright spots, the team has struggled with health most of the year, losing multiple big weapons as they close out the season. One such player was tight end T.J. Hockenson, who was lost a few weeks back after not being able to shake a thumb injury. Hockenson had surgery and his season ended as a result, something he admitted was difficult.

Hockenson posted an update on Instagram where he confirmed it has been a rough go of it for him recently following the injury setback. In spite of that, Hockenson seems to be in good spirits and thanked fans for their support. He also provided a motivational statement for 2022.

“Been a tough couple weeks. Appreciate everyone for the thoughts and prayers. Obviously not how I wanted this season to end. Will be back in 2022 better than ever,” Hockenson wrote in the post.

It’s good news to hear Hockenson is dealing well with injury, and especially important for the Lions to hear he feels he will be better for 2022. Next season is shaping up to be vital for the Lions, and Hockenson figures to be a big part of that.

Certainly, fans hope the tight end can stay on the healthy path and heal himself en-route to another breakout year.

Lions Hoping Hockenson Stays Healthy During 2022

Sadly, the injury to finish the season for Hockenson may not have been that surprising. The Lions have not been able to keep Hockenson healthy whatsoever early in his young career. His rookie season, Hockenson suffered a foot injury and was forced to miss the end of the 2019 season. Hockenson also suffered a concussion that saw him lose time that year. In 2020, the Lions watched Hockenson play in all 16 games and establish career highs while making the Pro Bowl, showing what he could be for the offense long-term. In spite of that, Hockenson has been banged-up this season, and the hand injury adds another unfortunate layer on to what has been a bumpy career start for the young pass catcher in terms of health.

The Lions and their fans want and need Hockenson to be right into the future. The tight end needs to turn around his health fortunes starting in 2022. Truthfully, that health might be the only thing holding him back from sustained greatness.

Hockenson’s Career Stats & Highlights

There is simply no understating the importance of Hockenson to the Lions in the future moving forward in 2021 and beyond. The team hasn’t gotten much of anything from any of the other tight ends on their roster the last few years, and while he hasn’t had the most dramatic statistical impact thus far in his career, Hockenson has easily been one of the team’s top rookies in 2019 and 2020 and a player capable of impacting both the run and the passing games.

During his rookie season in 2019, many fans were upset with Hockenson for not making a bigger impact on the game. He had only 367 yards and 2 touchdowns on the year which is not the statistical impact that many people expected from him as a top selection for the team. 2020 was a major bounce back from that, though, and Hockenson put up 723 yards and 6 touchdowns to rebound well. This season, Hockenson put up 583 yards and 4 touchdowns to his credit and at times has been the only top pass catcher for the team given other injuries on the roster.

Here’s a look at some of Hockenson’s biggest career plays from 2020 season:





Clearly, Hockenson is on the right track to being thought of as one of the best players in the league at his position. If he can use the injury as fuel to return as it seems, that would be huge for the Lions next year.

