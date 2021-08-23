T.J. Hockenson Thinks He’s ‘Alright’ for Week 1 Without Preseason Prep

The Detroit Lions are depending on tight end T.J. Hockenson to do a lot during the 2021 season, but the youngster hasn’t been featured a ton during the preseason. Should that lead to any worry heading toward a rapidly-approaching season?

The Lions are electing to play it slow and play it safe with Hockenson in order to not risk more serious injury, and that’s something which Hockenson doesn’t seem to be bothered by in the least bit in terms of his own future in the short-term since he has been working hard during practice.

Speaking with the media after practice on Monday, August 23, Hockenson was asked whether he thinks the lack of consistent game action he’s experienced thus far during the 2021 preseason will hurt him or his development. As he said, he doesn’t believe that to be the case because he’s working behind the scenes and doing just as much to prepare.





Play



Detroit Lions Media Availability: Aug. 23, 2021 | T.J. Hockenson Watch Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson meet the media following following the team's practice Aug. 23, 2021. Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx More Lions NFL Action: bit.ly/2oxtfjX #DetroitLions #Lions #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Lions: Visit detroitlions.com/ Follow: twitter.com/Lions Follow: instagram.com/detroitlionsnfl/ Like: facebook.com/DetroitLions 2021-08-23T16:36:53Z

“I didn’t have any (preseason games) last year so I mean I think I’m alright. I think that’s kind of the name of the game. When you’re out here (you’re) competing like it’s a game rep, and you’re competing against your guys like you’re about to play a game. I’m not real worried about that, I just got to come out against San Francisco and play well and that’s really all our goal,” Hockenson explained.

In terms of where he’s at, Hockenson seems to think that the work he has been doing on the practice fields is enough for him in terms of preparation. As a result, he doesn’t seem to think the preseason is something he is going to depend on for his own development or preparedness this year.

“I’m just getting ready for Week 1. Some guys it’s a good thing for, I think going into my third year obviously, there’s a lot to improve on. I think we’re trying to do it out here, though. Like I said, competing every day like it’s a game rep. These guys on defense are competing like it’s game reps, all these guys. We’re just trying to win our one-on-ones and it’s alright,” Hockenson said.

Health is the most important thing for Hockenson given how he has already proven himself in the league, so to hear his take on this matter is certainly significant.

T.J. Hockenson Adjusting Well to Lions’ New Offense

For Hockenson and some of the rest of the Lions veteran holdovers, the biggest name of the game could be seen to be getting up to speed within the team’s offense. Anthony Lynn has come in and installed a new system, and Hockenson has had to adjust to a new quarterback. According to him, though, the biggest challenge has simply been getting used to all the new terms.

“Just learning. In the NFL, a lot of offenses are the same. You call it a different thing but football is football. So I think just the verbiage, and I think we’re getting to the point where it is starting to come second-nature. It’s like we’re learning a new language and it’s becoming second-nature,” Hockenson told the media. “We’re starting to hear the huddle right. I play a few different positions so being able to transfer the mind, whatever it is, bing able to transfer your brain. I think it’s starting to become second-nature in that aspect.”

One good thing that has happened for Hockenson? He’s connected well with new Detroit quarterback Jared Goff thus far, and that work continues through the offseason, into camp and after practice.

“I think we’re spending a lot of time after practice, before preseason games, running routes, getting timing down, understanding things, where he wants things, where he’s seeing certain routes at a certain depth, where he’s seeing certain things. That’s just really good work. I think we are starting to build that rep and continuing to improve on it,” Hockenson said of his relationship with Goff.

The Lions are depending on Hockenson being ready from the get-go, so to hear that he has been putting in the work to feel comfortable now is certainly good news.

Hockenson’s Career Stats and Highlights

There is simply no understating the importance of Hockenson to the Lions in the future moving forward in 2021 and beyond. The team hasn’t gotten much of anything from any of the other tight ends on their roster the last few years, and while he hasn’t had the most dramatic statistical impact thus far in his career, Hockenson has easily been one of the team’s top rookies in 2019 and 2020 and a player capable of impacting both the run and the passing games.

During his rookie season in 2019, many fans were upset with Hockenson for not making a bigger impact on the game. He had only 367 yards and 2 touchdowns on the year which is not the statistical impact that many people expected from him as a top selection for the team. 2020 was a major bounce back from that, though, and Hockenson put up 723 yards and 6 touchdowns to rebound well.

Here’s a look at some of Hockenson’s biggest career plays from last season:





Play



TJ Hockenson FULL 2020 Season Highlights 2021-01-22T18:40:58Z

Clearly, Hockenson is on the right track to being thought of as one of the best players in the league at his position. With health and offensive understanding, the sky could be the limit for Hockenson this coming year.

