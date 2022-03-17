Former Lineman: ‘People Are Fired up’ for Lions Football in 2022

The Detroit Lions have been working hard to change the narrative about their franchise over the last year, and while a 3-13-1 season may not have changed many minds, Dan Campbell and crew have made small shifts in the conversation nationally.

More than that, the conversation in Detroit has turned in a big way and folks are starting to trust the franchise and their new direction. That’s a fact that isn’t lost on those who pay attention to the team including former offensive lineman T.J. Lang.

Lang follows the Lions closely as a former player, native Detroiter and also a member of the team’s broadcasting crew, so he has a good pulse of what fans are feeling. After going on the Pat McAfee Show, Lang explained that he thinks there is a major level of excitement with the fans for the team, and it has everything to do with their coach.

"I've never seen so much excitement around a 2 win football team as I have in Detroit.. people LOVE Dan Campbell" ~@TJLang70#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/uburJJnN6x — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 16, 2022

“I think there’s a lot of optimism to be honest with you,” Lang told McAfee.”I tell you what man, I’ve never seen so much excitement around a two win football team than I do here in Detroit. And honestly, what it is, people love Dan Campbell. He is so open and so honest and so transparent. A lot of People kind of rag on him because he has so many of these silly catch phrases, biting kneecaps and bringing real life f****** lions to practice. People kind of hit on him for that a little bit. I think a lot of people are, for the first time in a long time in Detroit, kind of believing in the plan. I think the expectations are realistic from the fanbase knowing that they’re probably not going to win the NFC north this year, it might take another couple of years. I think you have seen that kid of reflected in what they are doing in free agency in not making any big splashes. But people are fired up for Lions football in this town.”

After losing way more games than they won, nobody could blame folks for being a bit on edge about supporting the Lions, but it’s clear that Lang’s words are true. People believe in Campbell and seem to understand he is representing the right kind of change for the organization.

Lang Shares Expectations for 2022 Season in Detroit

While the Lions and their fans are very excited about the present and the future, Lang isn’t sure that the team is ready to contend for big things right now and wonders if the team may have decided on a reset to a free agency plan after Aaron Rodgers returned to the NFC North for another year.

“What I don’t know is how much their plans (in free agency) changed after Aaron Rodgers decided to come back. Not only with the Lions but With Chicago and Minnesota, you haven’t seen those teams do a whole bunch in free agency. I think that’s because with Rodgers coming back, they just know it is probably going to be a year or two away from competing or that division title,” Lang explained.

As for what could happen next year, Lang understands the Lions are still knee-deep in a major rebuild. Though that is the case, he could also see the team

“I am not going to predict them to win a playoff game, but I wouldn’t be surprised if they were the sleeper team this year that can win more games than people think,” Lang said.

Fans would likely be delighted with that outcome for the team.

Assessing Dan Campbell’s First Season With Lions

Though many folks might mock the coach, Campbell did live up to his early promises after taking the Detroit job bit by bit. The Lions were one of the toughest teams in the league during the 2021 season, even if it did not translate into immediate wins. Detroit was in nearly every game that was played and never backed down. They managed to do this in spite of multiple players being lost due to injury as well as illness outbreaks late in the season. With this in mind, it seems a minor miracle that the Lions beat Minnesota and Arizona, a pair of teams that were in playoff race as well as tying Pittsburgh, a team that ended up in the AFC postseason. In the end, it was an obvious testament to the toughness Campbell preached about on his first day.

Offensively and defensively, there is still much to work out with the roster in terms of improvements and depth, but Campbell did a decent job to managed things overall. He was an aggressive coach on fourth-down, and looks to be an innovator in terms of decision making in those moments. Campbell also rolled the dice appropriately with a multitude of fake punts and onside kicks, showing his vigorous side. When he took over play calling, the offense seemed to improve in a tangible way.

Overall, it was a solid start for Campbell as it relates to laying a foundation. That work will continue in 2022, and people are downright excited about seeing where things can go from here.

