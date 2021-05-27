Lions Hosting Former All-Pro Running Back to Visit: Report

The Detroit Lions already have plenty of running backs on the roster, but could they be looking for yet another upgrade to the position in the days ahead?

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the answer to that question is a resounding yes. On Thursday, the Lions hosted free agent running back Todd Gurley to a visit. Interestingly enough, Gurley played with current Detroit quarterback Jared Goff with the Los Angeles Rams a few years back.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Free-agent RB Todd Gurley is in Detroit today to visit with the Lions, per source. If he were to sign with Detroit, Gurley would be reunited with Jared Goff and be in the backfield with another former Georgia standout, D'Andre Swift. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 27, 2021

Obviously, the Lions have a lot of other options at running back on the roster, but adding a player like Gurley for depth’s sake could be a good move for the team. He would have to accept a pay cut and understand his role, but there’s a chance for a healthy Gurley to give the Lions some solid snaps if the team decides to ink him to a deal.

Gurley’s NFL Stats and Highlights

Gurley’s brief foray back to Georgia didn’t go as well, but there is no question he can still bring plenty to the mix as a veteran option for a team like Detroit. Gurley has worked with Brad Holmes before and would have good harmony with incoming quarterback Jared Goff to rely on. It’s clear that no bigger deals will exist for Gurley on the market, so it’s very possible that the Lions could snap him up on a lower-term agreement for depth’s sake. Gurley’s shelf life might be dying off a bit, but there is no question he can be a solid option at 26 years old. He’s been a perennial Pro Bowl player as well as an All-Pro in the league.

In his career, Gurley has been a dependable option, rushing for over 6,000 yards with 67 rushing touchdowna and showing as the Offensive Rookie of the Year (2015) and Offensive Player of the Year (2017). Last year, Gurley only rushed for 678 yards and 9 scores, but that kind of production would make him one of the better backs in recent memory in Detroit.

Lions Running Back Depth Strong in 2021

It’s been a wild offseason in Detroit for running backs. Detroit just released Kerryon Johnson this month, which was a mild surprise only because of the fact that Johnson was established and a solid pass protector. Other than that, there was a question of where his snaps were going to come from in 2021. The Lions signed Jamaal Williams and have D’Andre Swift on the roster, who many believe is trending toward being a future star. Bringing Jermar Jackson into the mix in the draft likely only complicated matters more for the Lions, who have a ton of depth suddenly at running back. Johnson was likely never going to see the big role that was expected in Detroit, thus the team decided to pull the plug and give Johnson a chance at a fresh start somewhere else.

Would these issues prevent a Gurley signing? Re-uniting him with Goff and seeing if the duo could institute some old magic would be interesting for sure, and could inject some life into what could be the slow part of the offseason.

READ NEXT: Lions Player Suffers Torn ACL During OTA Session