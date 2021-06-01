NFL Insider Updates Lions Next Move With Todd Gurley Decision

The Detroit Lions hosted running back Todd Gurley to a visit last week, and with the holiday weekend taking shape, many folks likely wondered what the next move is for the team.

Don’t expect to hear anything about that soon, though. Gurley’s market doesn’t seem to be wide at this point, and the Lions appear to be content to wait and see what happens in the coming days. In fact, the team might even be reviewing tape ahead of thinking about their final decision in the days ahead.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Over the weekend, ESPN’s Josina Anderson was asked where things stood with the Lions and Gurley, and she reported that the team could look into more tape before making a decision, which “is not unusual” in free agency situations like this.

One source intimated to me yesterday more of his current tape may be reviewed. Not unusual. https://t.co/g2jbIeWzoh — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) May 28, 2021

The Lions have a lot to think about with Gurley, namely if they want to invest in a runner that has had his share of injury concerns the last few seasons and about Gurley’s potential fit within the offense. Even with that in mind, the team could make up their mind sooner rather than later on whether to add the runner or not.

That’s true even if they are doing their diligence at this point in time.

Lions Hosted Gurley to Visit

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Lions are in the mix to sign Gurley to a contract given his visit. On Thursday, the Lions hosted free agent running back Todd Gurley to a visit. Interestingly enough, Gurley played with current Detroit quarterback Jared Goff with the Los Angeles Rams a few years back.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Free-agent RB Todd Gurley is in Detroit today to visit with the Lions, per source. If he were to sign with Detroit, Gurley would be reunited with Jared Goff and be in the backfield with another former Georgia standout, D'Andre Swift. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 27, 2021

Obviously, the Lions have a lot of other options at running back on the roster, but adding a player like Gurley for depth’s sake could be a good move for the team. He would have to accept a pay cut and understand his role, but there’s a chance for a healthy Gurley to give the Lions some solid snaps if the team decides to ink him to a deal. If the tape shows a player that can add some burst, it’s possible Gurley will be signed.

Gurley’s NFL Stats and Highlights

Gurley’s brief foray back to Georgia didn’t go as well, but there is no question he can still bring plenty to the mix as a veteran option for a team like Detroit. Gurley has worked with Brad Holmes before and would have good harmony with incoming quarterback Jared Goff to rely on. It’s clear that no bigger deals will exist for Gurley on the market, so it’s very possible that the Lions could snap him up on a lower-term agreement for depth’s sake. Gurley’s shelf life might be dying off a bit, but there is no question he can be a solid option at 26 years old. He’s been a perennial Pro Bowl player as well as an All-Pro in the league.

In his career, Gurley has been a dependable option, rushing for over 6,000 yards with 67 rushing touchdowna and showing as the Offensive Rookie of the Year (2015) and Offensive Player of the Year (2017). Last year, Gurley only rushed for 678 yards and 9 scores, but that kind of production would make him one of the better backs in recent memory in Detroit.

Now, it’s a simple matter of waiting and seeing before making the move.

READ NEXT: Colin Cowherd Makes Ignorant Statements About Lions