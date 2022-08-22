Tom Kennedy Stays Humble After Lions Success: ‘Just One of the Guys’

The Detroit Lions have watched as a possible star has been born before their very eyes in wideout Tom Kennedy, but the good news is Kennedy remains as humble as they come.

In spite of a big preseason which has seen Kennedy rack up a total of 128 yards and 2 touchdowns, there’s no sense of having made it nor is there any arrogance from the pass catcher.

After his big game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 20, Kennedy spoke with the media and conceded he has the same attitude he has always maintained even through his successes.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to be put in position to make plays, but I’m not the only one making plays. A lot of it depends on who is throwing the ball. I’m just one of the guys who’s doing their job,” Kennedy said after the game.

It’s a wonderful attitude to have, and Kennedy is a class person as well as a good player. That could help him in his quest to make the team.

Kennedy seems to know he is still a regular player who just so happens to have made a few plays to help himself.

Kennedy Focused on Earning Trust of Coaches

Instead of feeling like he has made it, Kennedy is continuing to grind hard to make the Lions, and a big focus for him has been impressing the team’s coaching staff.

As Kennedy revealed when speaking to the media on Saturday, August 20, he wants to grind on for the team.

“I’m just trying to keep that trust, you know? It takes so long to earn, but you can lose it pretty quickly. So I’m just trying to keep his trust every single day and just continue to prove him right, basically,” Kennedy said.

It seems as if it is mission accomplished for that. Speaking to the media after the game on Saturday, August 20, Dan Campbell admitted Kennedy is also reliable as a player.

Dan Campbell on Tom Kennedy's touchdowns, QB play and more after preseason win at Indianapolis Watch Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell speak to the media following the team's preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts Aug. 20, 2022. Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx #DetroitLions #Lions #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Lions: Visit detroitlions.com/ Follow: twitter.com/Lions Follow: instagram.com/detroitlionsnfl/ Like: facebook.com/DetroitLions 2022-08-20T20:20:28Z

“I’m going to say something different than I said last time because I think think I said dependable. Is that what I said? He’s very reliable. He’s just reliable, that’s all he is. He’s reliable,” Campbell said with a smile.

It seems the Lions and Kennedy both feel similarly about each other, which is very good news.

Kennedy Impressed With 2 Touchdown Day

From the start of the game until the end, it was easy to see why people like Johnson would be looking at Kennedy and feeling impressed. The wideout did some big things in the second preseason game.

Just ahead of the conclusion of the first-half, Kennedy pulled in a touchdown in the corner of the end zone to tie the game at recess:

Later on, Kennedy gave the Lions the lead with a grab in the second-half. This catch was another beauty in tight quarters in the back of the end zone.

All-told, Kennedy would finish with 24 yards on the day, which wasn’t nearly as much as the 104 yard total he put up during Week 1. Even such, Kennedy has shown off his playmaking abilities consistently

