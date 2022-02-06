Lions Senior Bowl Standouts: Unexpected Quarterback Shines Brightest

The Detroit Lions came into the 2022 Senior Bowl looking to find impact makers across the board for their needy team. This week, the Lions saw that and more after some huge performances on the field from both sides during the game.

Though the game went down as a 20-10 win for the National Team, the game was more of a proving ground for prospects the Lions might want to select this April, and there were some huge impressions made during the game that could lead to this in the future.

What players were the biggest standouts from the game? Here’s a look at the top standouts the Lions should have paid the closest attention to following the big week in Alabama.

Boye Mafe, Defensive End, Minnesota

Havoc is the name of the game for defenses in the NFL, and it comes from players of all shapes and sizes. Mafe was a standout during the game, and may have elevated his own stock in a big way when it came to his performance. The Minnesota defensive end put up 2 sacks and 1 forced fumble in the game en-route to National Team player of the game honors. Here’s a look at his best rush:

Nice sack by Minnesota Boye Mafe pic.twitter.com/8f3C5Dtma0 — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) February 5, 2022

Jesse Luketa, Linebacker, Penn State

For the last handful of seasons, the Lions have been terrible at getting to the quarterback and creating sudden change plays. As a result, the team is looking for a big infusion of talent off the edge, and Luketa could be the perfect fit for the team after what he showed during the game. Luketa had 2 sacks on the day and was a problem off the edge all afternoon:

Later, Luketa had a brilliant strip-sack of Sam Howell:

Sam Howell strip sacked again. This time by Jesse Luketa. pic.twitter.com/RBmG0x67a8 — solvingfootball (@solvingfootball) February 5, 2022

While at Penn State, Luketa was productive with 151 tackles, 1 interception and 6 passes defended. In spite of that, he only had 0.5 sacks, so if he shows the ability to pursue at the next level, he will be a very valuable prospect for Detroit’s defense.

Desmond Ridder, Quarterback, Cincinnati

Coming into the week, the Lions were likely laser-focused on Sam Howell, the intriguing Malik Willis and potentially some other prospects. During the game, it may have been Ridder who stole the show in a quiet way for the team. Cool, collected and confident, Ridder put up a very poised 68 yards and 2 touchdowns on the game. He made plenty of nice throws, too, like this one for a score:

Ridder isn’t likely to have a first-round grade, which is why he could be valuable to the Lions. Detroit could consider him atop the second-round or later, which could allow them to fill other needs while still finding a quarterback for the future. For that reason, Ridder’s work was very important on this day, and should have been an eye opener for Detroit.

Jake Ferguson, Tight End, Wisconsin

The Lions badly need some tight end help for depth’s sake, and Ferguson may have made the best case out of any player during the week to help them do this. Already known as a solid blocker, Ferguson showed off some pass catching chops in Mobile, and was able to impress for his ability to get open and make plays in the open field as this clip showed:

Jake Ferguson, the “in-line blocking tight end: pic.twitter.com/RjxwL8BOCH — Ben Kenney (@benzkenney) February 5, 2022

Ferguson later came down the field and scored a touchdown, using a nice catch and run to set up the play:

Jake Ferguson out in Mobile making damn plays. pic.twitter.com/kk3vy2gRMf — Ben Kenney (@benzkenney) February 5, 2022

As a whole, the Lions and Dan Campbell should have loved what they saw from Ferguson. He’s the kind of player who could be a quality depth piece for the Detroit offense. Ferguson had 1,618 yards and 13 scores for the Badgers, so he is far from a one-trick pony. Now, the Lions will know this well.e

Velus Jones, Wide Receiver, Tennessee

As expected, Jones was a player who seemed primed for a big performance and that is exactly what he was able to deliver on the Senior Bowl stage. The best statiscial performer at wideout during the game, Jones made some nice catches that showed off what a dynamic weapon he could become at the next level. Here’s a play where Jones was able to make a nice catch in traffic for Bailey Zappe:

Bailey Zappe’s first throw of the day is to Velus Jones for a big gain pic.twitter.com/zcmfjKZE4J — The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) February 5, 2022

Jones has put up 1,434 yards and 11 touchdowns during his career, which spanned from USC to Tennessee. For a team that could crave a hidden gem, he might be on a few more radars now after a solid day of 53 yards receiving. The pass-catcher starved Lions should have been all-eyes.

