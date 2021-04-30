SEC Stud Pass Catchers Highlight Top Day 2 Fits for Lions

The Detroit Lions scored with their selection of Penei Sewell early in the 2021 NFL Draft, but after the completion of the first-round, there are some great options still on the board for the team.

Whether it’s the team’s offense or defense, the Lions are going to have a shot at getting another big piece for their rebuild and a guy who can step in and fill an immedite void on either side of the football.

So who is left for the Lions at their biggest positions of need? Here’s a look at the best players the team can target moving forward on Friday night.

Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss

Many think that Moore is going to be one of the top wideouts in a very deep class, and he impacted the game in a big way with his speed and his ability to make a catch after the run. Moore put up 2,441 yards and 16 scores in his career and is viewed as a major speed option coming into the league. He’s not as big, but is the type of player that could account for the Lions not landing a player like Jaylen Waddle or DeVonta Smith earlier on.

Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

Coming into the draft, the Lions have seen an obvious need for the wideout position come into focus. Moore could be a guy who fills in that need for a big-play weapon given his 1,915 yards and 14 scores as a wideout for Purdue. Moore also fills the need for a team to have a speedy option on the ground and in the return game given his 3 rushing touchdowns in his career and 813 return yards. This could be an intriguing weapon to add to the offense if the Lions are motivated.

Terrace Marshall Jr, WR, LSU

The Lions aren’t failing by missing out on Ja’Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle or DeVonta Smith if they were to land this wideout. Marshall is a player who has shown his talent not only in high school but in the rough SEC as well. While with the LSU Tigers, Marshall put up some solid statistics with 1,594 yards receiving as well as 23 scores. Those numbers weren’t as good as some of his contemporaries in this class, but still good enough to make him a player who should be a high draft pick this year. If Marshall is there with Detroit’s second pick, it would be an interesting move to nab him. He has a lot of the same traits that figure to translate well to the league.

Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State

Playing for Florida State, Samuel Jr. has been decently productive, with 97 tackles, 4 interceptions and 29 passes defended in just three seasons of work. In 2020, he opted out of the season due to COVID-19. Samuel Jr. isn’t the tallest prospect with 5-10 size, but he’s shown an ability to be in the right place at the right time to be a ballhawk and shut down opposing wideouts. Early in the draft process, many have seen him as a potential second-round selection. Detroit also met with Samuel in the lead up to the draft

Jeremiah Owuso-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

Linebacker is a huge need for the Lions and many felt as if Owuso-Koramoah would be a player that would fly off the board early in the first-round. That was not so, thus he lingers on the board into day two. An instinctive playmaker, Owusu-Koramoah could fill a huge need for a linebacking group which has been very thin in recent years and could have a big need for a good player to fill a role.

Azeez Ojulari, Edge, Georgia

The Lions wouldn’t be gambling much if they were to snag Ojulari in the NFL Draft, especially later down the board in the second-round. He’s one of the top prospects in the class at the position and offers what could be one of the best pure pass rushers in the draft this year. Ojulari put up 68 tackles and 15 sacks in college and has been a strong option for teams looking for pass rush punch. The Lions still have a slight need for a pass rusher, and John Dorsey scouted the Georgia pro day, meaning the team will be well-versed in what Ojulari will bring. Health might be the only concern here, but at a certain pointl value outweighs that.

