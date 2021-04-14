Analyst Believes Defensive Studs Represent ‘Ideal’ Lions’ Draft Picks

The Detroit Lions have a lot of big decisions to make when it comes to the NFL Draft, and the biggest might be whether or not to go with offense or defense early on when all is said and done.

There are compelling arguments for selecting each spot in order to build the roster better, and glaring holes on both sides of the ball that have to be addressed. So which spot should get the benefit of the doubt in terms of an addition?

Recently, NFL.com writer Chad Reuter took a look at picking out some ideal targets for the team in the first two rounds of the draft. According to Reuter, the Lions need to be looking at defense first, and a pair of players in linebacker Micah Parsons and cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. make the most sense to him as picks.

He wrote:

“There will be some enticing options for the Lions at No. 7, with a young quarterback, a dynamic receiver and Parsons potentially available. If new head coach Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes truly believe in Jared Goff and want to bring speed and toughness to the team’s defense, then the former Penn State linebacker is the ideal selection. He has the athleticism to play inside or outside. Samuel could end up being a first-round pick, but there’s still a chance his average size (5-foot-10, 180 pounds) makes him a second-rounder. Regardless of where he’s selected, the son of the former NFL Pro Bowl corner will be an effective slot defender, if not hassling outside receivers.”

It’s true the draft is deep at wideout, but it would be shocking to see Detroit pass on the chance to add a dynamic playmaker in order to add a few defenders early. Theoretically, the Lions could find better depth options in this draft on defense later, but this is simply one man’s opinion on what the team should do this year.

Samuel Jr.’s Stats and Highlights

Playing for Florida State, Samuel Jr. has been decently productive, with 97 tackles, 4 interceptions and 29 passes defended in just three seasons of work. In 2020, he opted out of the season due to COVID-19. Samuel Jr. isn’t the tallest prospect with 5-10 size, but he’s shown an ability to be in the right place at the right time to be a ballhawk and shut down opposing wideouts. Early in the draft process, many have seen him as a potential second-round selection, and that’s just where Reuter puts him for Detroit.

Here’s a look at some highlights:

Samuel has the bloodlines and the talent to be a star on the defensive side, and that’s just what the Lions would hope for him if they picked him up.

Parsons’ Stats and Highlights

Parsons figures to be safely in-play for the draft next season within the top 10 when the Lions pick, and the former Penn State linebacker figures to be a player that the team considers strongly thanks to their need not only on defense, but in the spot he plays. In college, Parsons was special, racking up 191 total tackles, 6.5 sacks and 6 forced fumbles. The numbers would have been even better had Parsons not sat out the 2020 season, but it’s clear he is going to be one of the top picks in the draft as these clips show.

Parsons being in the mix to be selected by Detroit at pick seven would not be a surprise, but it will be fascinating to see if it’s offense or defense when all is said and done.

As the Lions are urged to add offense, many still want to see the team make a big defensive move such as this.

