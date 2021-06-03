Lions Defender Feels ‘Blessed’ by New Scheme, Coaching Staff

The Detroit Lions have made some big changes in the last few months, and it’s not only their fans who have been very happy with the results.

Detroit’s roster seems to be invigorated by the moves as well, and as more players who were around for 2020 and before speak, the more it becomes obvious that the team had some significant messes to clean up in more than one way on the field and off.

Safety Tracy Walker only knew the old regime being he was drafted into it, and judging by his comments, he’s happy to have turned over a new leaf with a new staff led by Aaron Glenn, his new defensive coordinator, as well as Aubrey Pleasant his new position coach.

As he said to the media:

“Honestly, first off it’s a blessing to be able to play under this coach and this scheme. I appreciate the knowledge I’ve been learning and the tips these coaches have been giving me. I got with them, and I feel like it’s going to be a good year just off of the way the system is ran and how I’m being treated. I believe, and I’m so happy with everything going on right now, honestly.”

Dan Campbell and company seem to have won over the veteran players in the room, and this only serves to prove what a mess the Lions were at one point the last few seasons. If Walker can come into his own, that would be a huge development for a Lions defense that badly needs to find a new ballhawk at safety.

Walker Previously Dissed Detroit’s Defense

If this sounds different out of Walker, that’s because he has changed his tune in a big way from the late stages of the 2020 season. From the coaching staff to the players late last year, few could put their fingers on exactly why the team has struggled so badly on that side of the ball, and interestingly, Walker’s take the defense might only have helped to obfuscate things more.

Last November, Walker was asked why the team’s defense has scuffled so much in 2020. As he said, it’s a good question, but not one that he wanted to answer.

Tracy Walker, when I asked him about why the defense has struggled this yr: "I honestly don't want to answer that question simply because that's a question that I don't need to be answering. I don't think it's a bad question. I just don't want to answer that question, honestly." — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) November 13, 2020

The response to the question is pretty telling. Is it Walker didn’t want to talk about something which might constitute as controversial and blow up in the media, or is he afraid he might give away too much? Either way, it’s pretty glaring to see this type of answer when it comes to a problem that’s been magnified recently for the team.

Now that Walker has turned the page, it’s interesting to note just how positively he seems to feel about the team and their new look on the field. That could only be interpreted as a good sign.

Walker’s Career Stats

It’s a pivotal season for the young safety given what he has done to this point in his career. Walker has been decent at times for the Lions, putting up 211 tackles, 1 sack and 2 interceptions in his career. Obviously, that isn’t bad, but the team would like to see Walker assert himself more and step up and take command of a starting role in the future.

Most of the time, a player getting this done can come with comfort, and it sounds as if Walker has that part of the game covered for the 2021 season.

