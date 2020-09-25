Analyst Rips Matt Patricia Over Tracy Walker Rotation

The Detroit Lions continue to rotate one of their best players on defense in and out in Tracy Walker, and nobody can figure out the reasoning for such a move.

Matt Patricia likes to be multiple in his sets and looks, and often rotates safeties. The big problem? Walker has been spelled for Will Harris, who has struggled with his play in recent weeks. When he’s played, Walker has far and away looked like the better player, while Harris has melted down with tough play and untimely penalties.

This fact has led folks to question why Harris is on the field at all. Benjamin Solak felt that way while watching film, and openly questioned why Patricia would be playing a player who wasn’t as good over one that he believes is playing solid football.

Also learned: The Lions are ROTATING Tracy Walker (very good at football!) with Will Harris (not as good at football!) and Matt Patricia's reason why is "competition every single week" 🗣️YOUR TEAM ISN'T PLAYING WELL MAYBE LEAVE THE GOOD PLAYERS IN — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) September 25, 2020

Patricia has long made decisions like this thanks to personal rotational preference and this time, it could lead to his undoing in 2020 considering how poorly the Lions have played this season. Walker has played decently, and if Harris suffers any more meltdowns, fans are going to keep wondering how he manages to get on the field over a player many believed was set to become one of the better ones in the league at his spot in 2020.

The coach, though, continues to do his own thing, perhaps to the detriment of one of his young players.

Will Harris Stole Snaps From Tracy Walker

Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers, Walker was overwhelmingly beaten out for snaps by second year safety Will Harris. During the game, Harris played undisciplined football and was unable to make the most of his opportunity, making the decision to shift out Walker look even more galling.

Lions safety snap count watch, Week 2: Duron Harmon: 73 (100%)

Will Harris: 49 (67%)

Tracy Walker: 39 (53%, lower than 13 other defenders) — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) September 21, 2020

Often times, it’s not wise to read too much into snap counts considered the amount of in-game changes that happen, but in this case, the issue is pretty glaring. Walker has hardly looked out of place when he’s been on the field. Exactly the opposite has been the case as it relates to Harris.

With lapses in discipline and play on Sunday, Harris proved he wasn’t the right man to take the majority of snaps. The hope is that Walker gets more play moving forward because not only did he seem like the more prepared player, he was consistently better in every sense than Harris.

Tracy Walker Called ‘Under-Appreciated’ NFL Talent

Which player takes the cake as the most under-appreciated player the Lions have? Recently, that idea was explored by Cynthia Frelund of NFL.com, who picked out one player who fit this bill for every team in the NFC. When it came to the Lions, safety Tracy Walker was the selection.

Frelund explains:

“When defensive fronts and backfields work together well, the result is fewer points allowed, fewer first downs allowed, more sacks and interceptions and a whole lot more pressures (even if they don’t turn into sacks). The Lions’ defense tied for the second fewest sacks (28), ranked third-worst in terms of pressures generated (per my computer vision) and allowed 26.4 points per game (26th). This is my way of saying that the defense was not a source of strength, and the front didn’t help the back, or vice versa. Walker led the team in tackles as a safety (100), and his ability to limit yards earned when he was targeted in coverage ranked 10th among safeties who play the same positions … but Walker did it without the kind of up-front help some of the guys ranked ahead of him had.”

The Lions hope Walker can get more appreciated in terms of his standing on the team and in the league, but it’s clear with the chance they are giving him that they envision this being the case and then some into the future.

For now, though, Walker remains under the radar. That might remain the case if he continues to miss out on the chance for valuable snaps. Many believe Walker shouldn’t be underrated at all given his play.

READ NEXT: Tanking for Trevor Lawrence? Analyst Outlines Lions’ Path To QB