Key Defenders Headline Lions Who Could Get Dealt by NFL Trade Deadline

The Detroit Lions are 0-7, and by NFL standards, aren’t going anywhere on the 2021 season. With this in mind, it stands to reason that the team would potentially be sellers come the trade deadline on November 2.

It’s likely that if any other general manager calls Brad Holmes, he will be open for business to an extent, and likely to potentially deal some of his few veteran players if the right move is offered to him thanks to the desire to build up draft capitol.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

So what players could be primed for a change in address once things get going? Here’s a look at some of the names to remember in the days ahead that could be moving.

Trey Flowers, Linebacker

Perhaps the easiest name to tie to a possible trade due to contract and situation is Flowers. With the release of linebacker Jamie Collins last month, Flowers is the last former Patriots player signed by former general manager Bob Quinn on the roster. Much of this season, Flowers has had to play through pain given injuries to his shoulder and knee. On the season, Flowers has put up 17 total tackles and 1.5 sacks for the Lions, which isn’t a huge output given how important he figured to be for the team’s defense.

If the Lions could get a middle-round pick for Flowers, they might have no choice but to make a move and deal him away to the highest bidder. Regardless, it will be interesting to see what plays out in the next few weeks.

Charles Harris, Defensive Line

Harris has been a revelation for the Lions thus far this season after being a underrated signing in free agency this past offseason. The former first-round pick has effectively revived his career, and has posted 21 total tackles, 4 sacks and 1 forced fumble so far this year. That work has led some to believe the Lions should sell high on Harris, though the team would probably want to get a bit more than this proposal hinted. Harris is just 26 years old, and the Lions could elect to hold onto him and build around him up front. Eve so, they could deal him away for picks and attempt to sign him back later on in 2022.

Here’s a look at Harris’s best game so far, which played out against Baltimore in Week 3.





Play



Ravens vs. Lions Week 3 Highlights | NFL 2021 The Baltimore Ravens take on the Detroit Lions during Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season. Subscribe to NFL: j.mp/1L0bVBu Check out our other channels: Para más contenido de la NFL en Español, suscríbete a youtube.com/nflenespanol NFL Fantasy Football youtube.com/nflfantasyfootball NFL Vault youtube.com/nflvault NFL Network youtube.com/nflnetwork NFL Films youtube.com/nflfilms NFL Rush youtube.com/nflrush NFL Play Football… 2021-09-26T20:47:31Z

Harris has shown some good tendencies for the Lions, so it will be interesting if the team gets a offer or not.

Tracy Walker, Safety

The Lions have watched as Walker has elevated his game in a major way, and as a result, the team could look to maximize their return on the safety if they believe he isn’t going to be returning in free agency in the 2022 offseason. It’s taken Walker some time to come into his own, but he has been a productive player for the Lions the last few seasons. This year, Walker has put up 38 total tackles and 1 sack. In his Detroit career, Walker has managed to account for 249 tackles, 2 interceptions and 2 total sacks. Here’s some of Walker’s best work:





Play



||”Dreamin”|| Tracey Walker Career Highlights NNR Media Podcast ——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————— Tracy Walker Career Highlights ——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————— Subscribe To Our Youtube Channel- youtube.com/channel/UCI4f… ——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————— Our Instagrams @nfcnorthreport @nfcbears @nfclions @nnrproductions @nnropinions @nfcpackers @nfcvikings @nfcswaps @jrsartwork @wtndxm @eli.prod ——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————— Last Video- youtu.be/qBDg1xQiivc ——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————— Chicago Bears Playlist- youtube.com/playlist?list… ——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————— Podcast- youtu.be/GkGvMkqIMxw ——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————— Nfc North Playlist- youtube.com/playlist?list… ——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————— All Credits go to the NFL and the… 2020-05-28T23:15:50Z

Walker could appeal to a contender in need of a boost on the defensive side of the ball or a team with a weakened backfield.

Taylor Decker, Offensive Tackle

The Lions have a position of great strength up front along their offensive line. Penei Sewell has played well at left tackle, and Decker has been injured most of the season. So would the Lions elect to move on from Decker and sell him to the highest bidder? It’s an idea which has been floated recently, especially now that the Lions have seen Sewell look solid up front at his natural position. Decker is a key piece for the Lions, so the team would likely have to be blown away to make a deal given Decker’s status as a former top pick and a key franchise leader for the team.

Nick Williams, Defensive Line

Suddenly, the Lions have found some good depth up front in the form of Alim McNeill and Levi Onwuzurike. Could that mean the team looks to move on from a couple veteran defensive lineman? That could be the case, and Nick Williams could be another answer to the question much like Charles Harris was. The Lions might want to make sure they can open up more playing time for their young players, so dealing a veteran like Williams could help in opening this up for the team. Williams has 16 tackles and 0.5 sacks so far, so he’s been decently productive and could probably fit a team needing veteran depth up front for the stretch run.

READ NEXT: Top Lions Trade Deadline Targets at Wideout for 2021