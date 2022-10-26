Lions Picked to Deal Veteran Defensive Back by NFL Trade Deadline

The Detroit Lions are struggling through the 2022 season, and with things appearing to slip away in the standings, the future might become the biggest buzzword for the team.

Could veteran players now be on the move out of town to help net the Lions even more picks for their rebuild in the 2023 offseason? It’s more than possible in the minds of a ton of analysts, and a new piece by The Athletic details one name for every team that could be on the go.

Colton Pouncey put together Detroit’s addition to the list on the site, and as he said, veteran defender DeShon Elliott could make the most sense as the next player on the move for the team.

“The Lions don’t have a ton of valuable trade chips. A T.J. Hockenson trade seems like a long shot. DJ Chark could be a target for a team with wide receiver needs — especially if rookie Jameson Williams returns soon from his January ACL injury. I’ll go with Elliott, though. Elliott was benched versus New England, but he’s a veteran with playoff experience on an expiring deal,” Pouncey wrote within the piece.

At this point, it seems as if a common theme for the team is perhaps dealing away players ahead of the deadline for more draft picks. Elliott may not generate a massive pick haul for Detroit, but he could net the Lions a possible fifth, sixth or seventh round selection next year.

Also figuring in for the Lions? The emergence of rookie safety Kerby Joseph, who has had an up-and-down season to this point. Joseph, though, played well against Dallas in Week 7 and could be fighting for more snaps as the year presses on.

Detroit has done decently in later rounds, with names like wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown (fourth round), linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (sixth round) and cornerback Chase Lucas (seventh round) all figuring in as day three picks who’ve played roles over the last few seasons.

If the Lions could add more selections on day three, that might go a long way toward getting them where they need to be as a roster for depth’s sake.

A potential deal centered around Elliott would be likely to yield that at the end of the day if a move was made.

Elliott Durable Defender for Lions

If the Lions end up turning things around, Elliott will likely be a big reason why that is the case. While he did get benched, he still has done a nice job for the team in terms of the stats.

Thus far this season, Elliott has posted 49 tackles and one interception, already a total that eclipses what he was able to put up in 2021 with the Baltimore Ravens (23 tackles). More than that, he’s been a depth piece at a possession that has seen the loss of Tracy Walker as well as the shuffling of other players in and out.

During his NFL career, Elliott has seen a lot with a veteran defense, and has played through injuries of his own as well as others. Now, he’s an elder-statesman at a position of need for the Lions.

It’s very possible that those traits could make him appealing for a new team in terms of depth.

Elliott’s Career Stats & Highlights

In terms of his game, Elliott is a solid young player and when he has been healthy, he has packed a major punch on the field for Baltimore prior to playing for the Lions.

After being a sixth-round pick of the Ravens in 2017, Elliott has put up 109 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 1 interception. He also has 7 passes defended and 2 forced fumbles to his credit when playing for Baltimore, sometimes in a starting role from 2020 to 2021.

Here’s a look at some of Elliott’s best work on the field:

Play

DeShon Elliott – (The Joker 🃏) Baltimore Ravens 2021 Highlights ᴴᴰ DeShon Elliott 2021 Baltimore Ravens Highlights DeShon Elliott ravens highlights #DeShonElliott #Ravens #BaltimoreRavens ♫ Song: M&M's – Lil Baby ©️ Copyright : NFL, Baltimore Ravens Instagram – @SimplyAS10.prod *No copyright intended* *All clips and music belongs to respective owners* *This is not meant for revenue, but for entertainment* Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the… 2022-01-06T23:42:09Z

Nicknamed “The Joker,” Elliott has become a fixture in the Ravens’ secondary when he has played and is a solid player who has youth on his side. Thus far this season, he has looked healthy, which has been the good news.

At this point, though, it’s possible the Lions are far enough out of the playoff race that they don’t have a need for a veteran player like Elliott on defense. That could make him expendable.