Lions Veteran Defender Called ‘Name to Watch’ for Trade Deadline Move

As the Detroit Lions ponder what to do with their roster ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline, many have assumed the team would make a few additions to boost their defense.

With the team floundering to a 1-5 record, however, folks have begun to wonder if there could be a bit of a sell off in the team’s future. It’s possible that some names will be on the trading block, and veterans could find themselves on the outside looking in.

One such player is defensive lineman Michael Brockers. The veteran was dealt to Detroit right after Brad Holmes took over as general manager, and his run with the Lions hasn’t been that phenomenal thus far. That could lead to a deal.

Now, Brockers has been identified as a player to watch perhaps on the trading block. Recently. Pro Football Focus and writer Brad Spielberger put together a list of potential trades that could be made ahead of the deadline.

While Brockers was not named as a fit for any team in a potential deal, he was called a name to watch for the league on deadline day.

“Lions general manager Brad Holmes brought Brockers to Detroit after the two spent time together with the Los Angeles Rams, as the Rams more or less moved him in a salary dump and recouped just a future seventh-round pick. Brockers, a team captain, was a healthy scratch in Week 7 against the Dallas Cowboys coming out of the Lions’ bye week,” Speilberger wrote.

Perhaps Brockers could interest a team in need of some leadership as well as depth in the trenches. Whomever makes a deal for Brockers may not be getting huge production, but would get a stable veteran for the locker room.

The Lions could elect to hang on to Brockers, but with the pieces coming down the pipe on defense, this may not happen.

Brockers Benched With Emergence of Rookies

Detroit’s defensive line has some pieces coming through the ranks that have been impressive, and Brockers has been on the outside looking in lately as a result of that.

Last week, the team saw a massive emergence of Josh Paschal up front, and has been able to roll the likes of Alim McNeill and Aidan Hutchinson around up front. That has left snaps at a premium, and Brockers got benched as a result. Paschal shows no signs of

Brockers was traded to the Lions in the 2021 offseason for cap relief as well as a veteran body for Detroit. He didn’t have a huge 2022 season for the Lions, posting just 1 sack and 52 tackles. Moving Brockers could allow some of Detroit’s younger players to see some run, as it looks like that will continue for the team.

Brockers’ Career Stats & Highlights

The impact Brockers made early in his career after he was a first-round pick of the Rams out of LSU back in 2012 cannot be debated.

He has been an anchor in the middle of the team’s line and a player that is capable of packing a punch in the pocket. Brockers has put up 387 total tackles, 28 sacks, 9 passes defended and 2 forced fumbles in his career in Los Angeles. Moreover, he’s been to the Super Bowl and is a veteran leader the team has been able to count on when he has played in the league.

Here’s a look at some highlights:

When playing for the Lions, the team saw Brockers bring some of his patented pocket pressure as well as his leadership to the team. During the 2021-22 season, he put up 52 tackles and 1 sack for the team. His leadership, though, always seemed like the most important variable for a Lions team trying to change their entire culture.

Statistically, Brockers is having a down season, with just four combined tackles to his credit.

Whether Brockers stays or goes remains anyone’s guess, but many think it would be good business if the Lions simply moved on right now.