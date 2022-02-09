Lions Speculated as Potential Trade Fit for Young NFC Linebacker

The Detroit Lions have needs all across the roster this offseason, so the debate is going to rage on about what the team should do in order to make themselves better for 2022.

A big portion of the improvements need to come on the defensive side of the ball to help a group which was ranked 29th in total defense to finish the 2021 season. The Lions have major holes and need to patch plenty of them in order to turn things around in a meaningful way.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Likely one of the biggest needs the team has is for young linebackers capable of making a difference on the roster for depth’s sake. While the draft and free agency are sure to offer the team some chances at a fix, another good way to patch this hole could be through the trade market.

There figures to be some options this offseason as it relates to that, and ESPN Jeremy Fowler recently took a look at the trade market and how it could break down this offseason. Fowler listed 20 under-the-radar trade candidates and some teams that could be a fit for them and the Lions checked in

Fowler included San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw as a potential player on the move, and had the Lions as a team that could be a fit for his services. As he wrote, Fred Warner’s deal could complicate matters for the 49ers and their young stud, meaning a team could be willing to deal for him before he hits the market in 2023 to do a contract extension. Fowler believes a linebacker-needy team like Detroit could be the ones who pounce due to needing more talent at the position.

Detroit didn’t make many trades last offseason, but one move they did make was to acquire Michael Brockers for late-round selections. A deal for a player like Greenlaw, especially if it involved a middle-round selection, could make a lot of sense given his experience playing in the league.

The trade market may take time to develop, but it will be worth remembering the good deals the Lions may be able to secure just like this one when the time comes.

Greenlaw’s Stats & Career Highlights

Since entering the league in 2019 as a fifth-round pick out of Arkansas, Greenlaw has played a large role for what has been a pretty successful 49ers defense. So far in his career, Greenlaw has put up 199 tackles, 2 sacks, 4 passes defended and 5 quarterback hits. In 2019, he was voted to the PFWA All-Rookie team.

Greenlaw has 1 interception to his credit, and Lions fans should remember it pretty well. He picked off Jared Goff in the 2021 season opener in Detroit:





Play



Goff Throws Pick 6 to Dre Greenlaw Jared Goff throws a Pick 6 on 3rd & 8. The Detroit Lions take on the San Francisco 49ers during Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season. Subscribe to NFL: j.mp/1L0bVBu Check out our other channels: Para más contenido de la NFL en Español, suscríbete a youtube.com/nflenespanol NFL Fantasy Football youtube.com/nflfantasyfootball NFL Vault youtube.com/nflvault NFL… 2021-09-12T18:25:52Z

With the Razorbacks in college, Greenlaw was just as successful, with 321 tackles, 4 sacks, 3 interceptions and 4 forced fumbles. It’s safe to say he hasn’t taken much of a step back since joining the NFL, and only continues to develop in a positive way.

Lions Linebacker Room Primed for Upgrades

The offseason is sure to bring changes to one spot on the defense most of all, and that is at linebacker. In 2021, the team was led by Alex Anzalone, who put up 78 tackles, 1 sack and 1 interception but could now be primed for an exit from the Motor City. Youngster Julian Okwara had a strong season with 5 sacks and is an obvious building block along with rookie Derrick Barnes, who learned the position as he was going most of the season. With this in mind, it isn’t a stretch to say that the team is likely to consider some bigger moves in order to shake things up. The draft will once again offer the Lions the chance at some fixes, as will free agency. There’s more than a few players who can step in and help the Lions provide some depth to turn things around.

Detroit’s defense needs to bulk up in many different ways, but if they were stronger at linebacker, it could help accelerate the turnaround in a big way. While Greenlaw could be a big name to remember, it feels like a safe bet to say the team is going to make a few additions to help things out.

READ NEXT: Lions Called Ideal Landing Spot for Former First-Round Pick