Lions Talking Interesting Pick Swap With AFC Team: Report

The Detroit Lions are one of a few NFL teams that look to be open for business in terms of the 2021 NFL Draft, and there is starting to be a better indication of some of the teams they are speaking with about a deal.

Monday morning, it was revealed by NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero that the Lions were occupying a hot spot in terms of draft trade talks. Teams could be looking to move up to the bottom of the top 10 with either a lineman or quarterback in mind, and the Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots are making some calls.

Another team that could be talking with the Lions about a deal is reportedly the Denver Broncos.

According to a report from Cecil Lammey of DenverFan.com and The Football Guys, the Broncos may have already had conversations with the Lions about trading up to the seventh spot in order to pursue a quarterback. The reason? They could want to try and get ahead of the Patriots or others, who could be sniffing around for a quarterback as well.

Unless buzz changes/strengthens, moving a spot or two sounds about right for #Broncos – from what I understand, they have talked with CAR/DET about the possibility. If buzz that NE is going to make power move for Fields, then DEN reconsiders a move to 4,5,6 @1043TheFan — Cecil Lammey (@CecilLammey) April 26, 2021

All of this would shape up nicely for the Lions, who would likely love to see a massive bidding war for their pick. Denver could have an advantage for a deal given the fact that their selection comes in at nine and is not that far back from where Detroit picks while the Patriots check in with pick 15. Therefore, the Lions could pick up a bit of extra draft capitol for a modest move that would still give them a shot at an elite talent.

As Lammey points out, Denver might also feel compelled to move further ahead of where the Lions are picking in order to secure the player they want. With this in mind, it’s probably true that George Paton and Brad Holmes will have each other on speed dial leading up to Thursday night.

Lions Have Spoken With Broncos This Offseason About Other Trades

The good news for folks hoping for a deal? There has been some dialogue between the front offices already this offseason, with Denver already trying to trade for Matthew Stafford a few months ago. While a deal wasn’t reached between the sides, rumors held that some intriguing offers were on the table and talked about between the teams.

As time has gone on, though, the details of the deal have become a bit more clear. Whereas Drew Lock was rumored to be part of the deal earlier, now, reports suggest that the Lions had to fight to try and have him included. According to Sports Illustrated, the Lions had an offer of the ninth-overall pick as well as a second-round pick for Stafford.

The #Broncos did make a trade offer to the #Lions for QB Matthew Stafford before they got outbid by the #Rams The offer: 9th overall pick in the 2021 Draft for Stafford and a 2nd round pick. [via @theMMQB]https://t.co/vCUbJ3DgKX pic.twitter.com/d1CZneS2Fg — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 12, 2021

According to NFL insider Benjamin Allbright, the Lions didn’t bite and actually may have tried to get the Broncos to cough up Lock, but the team rejected that, and thus the potential for a deal was dead.

As we reported on BCT at the time… Deal did not include Lock. Lions counter included Lock. Broncos didn't bite. https://t.co/oeDGoW0eyY — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) April 12, 2021

Eventually, the Lions negotiated a deal for Jared Goff and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 as well as a third-round pick in 2021, and the rest is history. It’s clear the Lions wanted to get a quarterback in the mix as part of the deal, and considering what they were giving up, that was good business. Still, it could help to have front offices that have talked when it comes to a future trade.

Why a Trade With Broncos Could Be Ideal for Lions

If the Lions could move down from the seventh pick to the ninth pick, the team would score big given the fact that they would not trade out of the top 10 and could theoretically pick up a few middle round selections or future picks for the move. Selecting a player like Jaylen Waddle, DeVonta Smith or even Micah Parsons or Rashawn Slater with pick nine would be a major win for the team in terms of having their cake and eating it too. Detroit could gain a few draft picks, move back mildly and still get a top end talent while Denver would get their quarterback.

Regardless of what a deal could look like, it’s fair to remember Denver as a team that could also be interested in coming up for Detroit’s pick.

