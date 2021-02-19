Recently Cut Free Agent Safety Has Interesting Connection With Lions

The Detroit Lions are readying themselves for the fast-paced world of NFL free agency, which starts in a little under a month’s time.

Naturally, between now and then, there will be plenty of players that come available on the market at positions of need. That happened again late last week with the revelation that the Carolina Panthers were releasing safety Tre Boston.

Boston is a player who has a connection to Detroit’s new staff given offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn worked with him when he played for the Los Angeles Chargers and was open in his praise of the defender. Does that connection mean there is destined to be a relationship between the sides? Possibly, with an old quote from Lynn put into some context.

With the cap where it is and so many teams needing to shed salary, it might be a perfect opportunity for Brad Holmes to find a bunch of starter-caliber players (or at least fringe starters) willing to sign 1- or 2-year deals. — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) February 19, 2021

As Chris Burke points out, the Lions might have to offer a lower-term deal and hope Boston would bite given he could attract plenty of interest on the open market. Even such, Detroit could offer a good scenario for a player looking to come in and rejuvenate themselves after being given up on.

Safety might not look like a huge need for the Lions right now, but it’s clear there is a chance to improve the position for a lower cost, it might be worth looking into for the team. Boston might be able to offer such production for 2021 if the Lions can find a way to make it work.

The connection with Lynn might work to his advantage as well, depending on what Boston thinks of his old coach.

Tre Boston Stats

At 28, Boston is still a young man in football terms and has been very productive in the early part of his career in the league. A fourth-round pick out of UNC in 2014 of the Carolina Panthers, Boston joined the Los Angeles Chargers in 2017 where he crossed paths with Anthony Lynn. After a one-year stop with the Arizona Cardinals in 2018, Boston returned for the last pair of seasons in Carolina before his release.

As for production, Boston has been sneaky good in his career with 429 tackles, 15 interceptions and 3 sacks. He’s also deflected 42 passes and scored 1 touchdown during his time in the league. Boston’s 95 tackle season in 2020 would make him the most productive safety on the Detroit roster.

Lions Defensive Backfield Could Use Depth

Detroit is in a decent spot at safety with a couple of young players in Tracy Walker as well as Will Harris, but that doesn’t mean an addition couldn’t be made this offseason to help chip in with those players for 2021. Duron Harmon is slated to be a free agent and might not be in Detroit’s plans, which could leave a player like Boston in play to be signed by the team if they deem that they need an upgrade on the field.

The draft class will have safeties to rely on, but they might be found later. A guy like Boston could prove to be a ready-made player who could step in and give the Lions the depth and veteran leadership they might crave at safety.

