Tanking for Trevor Lawrence? Analyst on Lions’ Path to Quarterback

The Detroit Lions haven’t enjoyed a great start to the 2020 season, and as a result, most fans are probably starting to dream of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Even though there’s still a shot at the Lions breaking through and making a run to the postseason, most fans would rather start daydreaming about the draft, and right now, the biggest prize this coming offseason figures to be Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

With Matthew Stafford still entrenched, it could seem like a long shot that the team would consider Lawrence, but nothing could be off the table by the time next offseason rolls around depending on how things go for the Lions. Recently, Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated took a closer look at all the teams that have struggled early on the season and how their pursuit of Lawrence might happen.

Here’s Orr’s take on the Lions:

“If the Lions get the No. 1 pick, then similar to Atlanta, they would probably try their best to perfect a transition from one of the best quarterbacks in franchise history to a younger player. Given ownership’s messaging heading into the season, the team would almost certainly be working with a new coach and general manager. Stafford is only 32 and could net the Lions an additional first-rounder in return.”

Getting another first round pick and Lawrence seems like a too good to be true scenario for the Lions, but it would require a tough decision with Stafford, a franchise mainstay and the kind of player whom the team has been built around for the better part of a decade.

If Detroit elects to move on it will cost them $20 million in a dead cap hit. There’s a long way to go from that playing out, and it’s tough to imagine the Lions being bad enough to be in play for Lawrence once the season plays out. Right now, this could be the decision the Lions will have to weigh if the losing manages to get any worse.

Trevor Lawrence Stats

During his career with Clemson, Lawrence has put up some impressive numbers including over 7,000 yards passing and over 70 touchdowns. He’s been successful on the field and off and many look at Lawrence as the most obvious prize if their teams fail to have a great season on the field in 2020.

Lions 2021 Draft Needs

The Lions should be wide open when it comes to the 2021 draft thanks to the fact that they’ve addressed a ton of spots on both offense and defense recently. Perhaps the most obvious spot of need would be the defensive line given Detroit’s constant lack of a consistent pass rush. The team could also use more young depth at the cornerback spot given the struggles there in recent weeks that have been greatly aided by injury. On offense, the Lions could use another young wideout, and while they might seem set at quarterback, there could always be a significant challenge to that moving forward given changes in direction of the front office.

If the Lions decide to make this move, it will happen in time. Right now, though, it’s not something that figures to be at the forefront. It is, however, something to remember if the Lions continue to struggle on the field this season.

