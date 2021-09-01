Trey Flowers Feeling Comfortable Within Lions’ New-Look Defense

The Detroit Lions have changed a lot about their plan for the 2021 season, and one of the biggest developments was a shift of the team’s defense to a 3-4 under Aaron Glenn.

That move meant the plan changed a lot for several players with fits on the former staff. One of those players was defensive end and edge rusher Trey Flowers. Once a traditional end, Flowers was asked to apply some new lessons for the benefit of his new defense, and thus far, he has done well with the adjustment.

Speaking to the media on Monday, August 30, Flowers explained that he is beginning to feel more comfortable with his new role on the defense, and the work he has done on the field has prepared him to be able to play a role this season that he is comfortable with.





“With reps it got a lot more comfortable. Obviously, that just comes with playing football, playing games, getting snaps. It’s becoming more natural. Kind of doing the same thing, setting the edge on tackles, tight ends, things like that, getting in the rush, so that’s cool,” Flowers explained to the media.

Im terms of the new 3-4 defense, Flowers admitted that there are some big differences which it takes time to adjust to after being in a different scheme for a while.

“You gotta listen a little bit more, be more attentive when they motion, when they’re switching, things like that,” he explained. “You got to have your attentiveness up a little bit more than probably just being in a 4-3 where you’ve got one job, you know, and you just do your job. Now, you got to pay attention because your job may change mid-snap.”

Finding that balance may take time for Flowers and others, but the defender clearly understands more about what he is expected to do now, and that only bodes well for the present and future of the team’s roster.

A big season out of Flowers would go a long way toward helping the Detroit defense look much better on the field in 2021.

Trey Flowers Cheers Underrated Young Teammates

As good as Flowers might be, he still cannot go it alone in terms of his production up front. Luckily, the Lions have plenty of young players who are looking to help him in stepping up along the front to put pressure on the quarterback and opposing offense. Some of those players are Austin Bryant and Julian Okwara, a pair of players that Flowers thinks should help in 2021.

“They’re definitely coming along. They got a very unique skillset. Very explosive, fast twitch guys, speed off the edge so they give us a lot of positive,” Flowers said. “They have the opportunity to make a lot of great plays for us and Charles Harris as well. So I feel very good about the depth in our room and the group of guys we got out there.”

It’s not going to be just Flowers in charge of making the Lions go, and seeing this development from some young players would have to be considered a very encouraging sign for the defense that will make the Lions tougher to play against as a whole in 2021.

Flowers’ Career Stats and Highlights

It’s safe to say Flowers is coming into a huge season in Detroit. His massive contract makes him a bit of a target for those who want to see more production. In his Lions’ career, Flowers has 73 tackles, 9 sacks and just 2 forced fumbles. In his career, Flowers has racked up 30 total sacks and 237 tackles. Obviously, these numbers prove the talent is there, so being able to work Flowers into the right scheme and keep him healthy could be more the issue for the team at this point in time.

Here’s a look at some highlights of Flowers from his first season in Detroit in 2019:





Will this move to a new role and a new defense be able to get Flowers going? That’s the hope in Detroit, and if it does, it could be the perfect boost at the perfect time for the veteran.

