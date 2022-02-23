Analyst Explains How Cutting Trey Flowers Can Help Lions Contend

After an NFL team goes through a 3-13-1 season amid a rebuild, there’s going to be multiple big offseason changes that come to the roster. That’s what the Detroit Lions will be going through when the middle of next month rolls around.

Multiple players figure to be on the cut bubble both because of production and contract status, but the biggest at this point seems to be defensive lineman Trey Flowers. Flowers was signed by the old Bob Quinn regime, which could make the team primed to move on this offseason.

That fact is something which is seen by Pro Football Focus as well as writer Brad Spielberger. On a list that showcases every single cut candidate across the league, Flowers is the choice for the Lions. As Spielberger explains, the production has not been there for the defender lately due mostly to injury, and the team could be better off now and later by releasing him. Spielberger writes, “by cutting Flowers, the Lions can save significant cash and cap space while focusing on building a contender for 2023 and beyond.”

Cutting Flowers would save the Lions around $10 million for the 2022 offseason, and that’s money they could use toward spreading things around and buying a wideout as well as a few defenders. Finding a way to distribute and spread around the resources is going to be huge for a team like Detroit, making Flowers an important player to watch all things considered.

As Spielberger hints, moving on from Flowers could give the Lions the financial flexibility to do multiple different roster fixes.

Other Lions Cut Candidates for 2022

While Flowers is going to be the guy that stands out on many of these lists into the near future, the fact is the Lions have several players that could figure to be in the mix to be released from the roster in the coming weeks. Flowers stands out thanks to his contract, but the Lions could also see many others set to move on. One of the most obvious candidates is also up front in the trenches in the form of Michael Brockers, who would save the Lions around $11.9 million against the cap next year with a low dead cap hit. Other struggling young players, such as safety Will Harris, cornerback Jeff Okudah and others, could also figure to be in jeopardy if the team truthfully wants to start over for next year and give different players a chance.

Pro Football Focus is right to assume Flowers is the top cut candidate in Detroit. With regards to the length of contract and statistics, the team will likely make the decision on him first and foremost this offseason.

Flowers’ Career Stats & Highlights

It’s safe to say Flowers was coming into a huge season in Detroit in 2021 and did not completely meet expectations on the field. His massive contract makes him a bit of a target for those who want to see more production. In his Lions’ career, Flowers has 73 tackles, 9 sacks and just 2 forced fumbles. In his career, Flowers has racked up 30 total sacks and 237 tackles. Obviously, these numbers prove the talent is there, so being able to work Flowers into the right scheme and keep him healthy could be more the issue for the team at this point in time. In Week 1, Flowers put up 4 tackles plus 1 forced fumble as part of a solid effort. Since, he’s been more up and down due to injuries, and has never stayed healthy. Flowers had only 24 total tackles and 1.5 sacks this year.

Here’s a look at some highlights of Flowers from his first season with the Lions in 2019:





Trey Flowers 2019 Highlights | Detroit Lions Since Week 8 Trey Flowers has recorded 6 sacks on the season, check them out! Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx More Lions NFL Action: bit.ly/2oxtfjX #DetroitLions #Lions #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Lions: Visit detroitlions.com/ Follow: twitter.com/Lions Follow: instagram.com/detroitlionsnfl/ Like: facebook.com/DetroitLions 2019-12-11T20:13:02Z

Obviously, Flowers has talent, but he hasn’t stayed healthy and his production has been spotty. That, combined with a big contract, will make him one of the more interesting cases for fans to follow this offseason in Detroit as it relates to a release.

It seems he could soon be moving on if many in the media are to be believed.

