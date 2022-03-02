Lions Brass Offer Intriguing Combine Answers on Trey Flowers’ Future

With the 2022 offseason set to get underway for the Detroit Lions, focus is starting to build on some of the big changes the team could be set to make to their roster and what players could be moving on next.

At this point, it’s safe to say that there is one player who figures to be in the mix to get cut more than many others, and it’s defensive end Trey Flowers. Given his ties to the previous regime and major cap hit, Flowers would seem to be on the outside looking in once the 2022 offseason gets underway.

Speaking at the NFL Combine, both members of Detroit’s delegation in Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell didn’t have much to say about Flowers directly, which could only fuel speculation about his future in the weeks ahead. Justin Rogers of the Detroit News tweeted about what was being said on the ground.

Both Holmes and Campbell offered no update on Trey Flowers future. Campbell did say he loves everything Flowers is about from an intangibles perspective. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) March 1, 2022

Could the silence speak volumes in this case? It’s possible considering the fact that the Lions aren’t going to come out and admit that they want rid of Flowers at all. Instead, the group continued to say the right things about him.

Decision on Flowers Comes Down to Money

It’s not an easy choice to give up on a team leader like Flowers. Once a top free agent in his class in 2018, Flowers came to Detroit with much fanfare, but did not exactly deliver upon being paid as if he was one of the best defenders in the league. For that reason, plus potential scheme fit issues within Aaron Glenn’s new look defense that has transitioned to a 3-4 look, it could make sense for the team to move on from Flowers and save cap space. Moving on from Flowers could also allow the Lions to get a bit younger up front. which has been a goal of theirs since the beginning. Last year, it started with the addition of rookie players like Levi Onwuzurike and Alim McNeill.

Cutting Flowers could save the Lions around $10 million dollars that they could use to sign other players to help patch multiple holes on offense and defense. To that end, it’s looking like it makes more sense for Flowers to move on at this point in time.

Flowers’ Career Stats & Highlights

It’s safe to say Flowers was coming into a huge season in Detroit in 2021. His massive contract makes him a bit of a target for those who want to see more production. In his Lions’ career, Flowers has 73 tackles, 9 sacks and just 2 forced fumbles. In his career, Flowers has racked up 30 total sacks and 237 tackles. Obviously, these numbers prove the talent is there, so being able to work Flowers into the right scheme and keep him healthy could be more the issue for the team at this point in time. In Week 1, Flowers put up 4 tackles plus 1 forced fumble as part of a solid effort. Since, he’s been more up and down due to injuries, and has never stayed healthy. Flowers had only 24 total tackles and 1.5 sacks this year.

Here’s a look at some highlights of Flowers from his first season with the Lions in 2019:





Obviously, Flowers has talent, but he hasn’t stayed healthy and his production has been spotty. That, combined with a big contract, could push him to the outside soon in Detroit. He might be the most important case to remember, and that’s especially true after the Lions were very coy about where he stands when speaking.

