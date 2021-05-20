Lions Coach Ponders Smart Position Tweak for Veteran Defender

The Detroit Lions are set to change plenty about their defense in the coming year, and perhaps one of the biggest questions is how the team would plan to use Trey Flowers.

One of their most important pieces up front, Flowers was signed to a massive contract a few years back, and hasn’t exactly always fit the bill in terms of production. The good news, though, is the Lions might be tailoring a scheme to fit Flowers’ talents a bit better.

Speaking to the media, defensive line coach Todd Wash talked about Flowers’ fit within his defense. As he said, he believes that using the edge rusher as more of an outside linebacker in base sets while using him as a defensive end in sub sets this year.

Trey Flowers playing OLB in base, DE in sub packages this fall, per Lions DL coach Todd Wash — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) May 20, 2021

Essentially, this means the Lions could put Flowers in a much better position to succeed. It’s possible the last few seasons that Flowers has been playing out of place in Detroit, so a return to being able to do what suits him best could be smart for the Lions and for Flowers.

Detroit wants to use more three man fronts this year, so expect to see Flowers moving around more than if his hand was simply in the dirt like in previous seasons.

Lions Defensive Coaches Wants More Pocket Pressure

A huge rallying cry of Lions fans lately has been the fact that the team has not generated nearly enough pocket pressure. The team has not sacked the quarterback much at all the last few seasons, which has been frustrating for the team. The good news? Wash wants to change that and find a way to bring as much pressure and heat as possible.

Speaking with the media, Wash explained that he will be willing to do whatever it takes to ramp up the pocket pressure, no matter how many players he has to send at the quarterback.

This is no doubt music to Lions' fans ears. From new DL coach Todd Wash: "For us, we need to disrupt the quarterback one way or another, either with four, five, six, whatever it may be." — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) May 20, 2021

In the last few years, it’s safe to say the Detroit defense wasn’t nearly as aggressive, so finding a way to bring more heat is a huge goal for the defense. Hearing that come from the staff is significant, as past Lions’ staffs have never made it a point to openly discuss the need and plan for more pocket pressure.

Flowers’ Career Stats

It’s safe to say Flowers is coming into a huge season in Detroit. His massive contract makes him a bit of a target for those who want to see more production. In his Lions’ career, Flowers has 73 tackles, 9 sacks and just 2 forced fumbles. In his career, Flowers has racked up 30 total sacks and 237 tackles. Obviously, these numbers prove the talent is there, so being able to work Flowers into the right scheme and keep him healthy could be more the issue for the team at this point in time.

Will this move be able to get Flowers going? That’s the hope in Detroit, and if it does, it could be the perfect boost at the perfect time for the veteran.

