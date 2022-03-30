Lions Bringing in Elite SEC Receiver for Key Pre-Draft Visit: Report

When the Detroit Lions make their final choices in the 2022 NFL draft, they will be pretty educated in terms of the players that end up getting the call for the team.

The Lions haven’t been using a ton of their visits for the impending draft, but a few new ones have surfaced in recent days. First, Detroit was tied to Cincinnati cornerback Sauce Gardner with a visit. Now, they’ve added one of the top offensive names in the draft.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

According to Doug Kyed of The Athletic on Twitter, the Lions will be bringing in Arkasas wideout Treylon Burks in for a pre-draft visit. Burks also has visits scheduled with Houston and Dallas, according to Kyed.

Arkansas WR Treylon Burks has Top 30 visits with the #Texans, #Lions and #Cowboys, per source. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) March 28, 2022

“Arkansas WR Treylon Burks has Top 30 visits with the Texans, Lions and Cowboys, per source,” Kyed tweeted.

Burks’ draft stock took a bit of a hit after a lackluster combine performance which only showed him running a 4.55 second 40 yard-dash. In spite of that, he is still a physical, tough player in the mold of what the Lions seem to like on the field. They all but have confirmed that by setting Burks up to come into the facility.

Burks’ College Stats & Highlights

While Burks may have lost a bit of his luster in the last few months with a lackluster combine performance, that doesn’t change his strong career playing for Arkansas, nor does it diminish what he managed to accomplish in 2021. Burks has been a player who has been able to put up numbers before, as evidence from his 2,399 yards and 18 touchdowns in college. Burks also rushed for 222 yards and 1 touchdown on 18 attempts.

Here’s a look at Burks’ highlights while in college:





Play



Treylon Burks: The BEST WR In College Football | 2021 Highlights The best in the game… Twitter: twitter.com/hoggyboneswps 2021-11-29T01:30:33Z

A big-bodied wideout who can still move, Burks could end up being a value in a loaded wideout class if he falls at all thanks to his production. With the Lions needing help in plenty of ways, it would not be shocking to see the Lions take a closer look at him potentially as soon as pick 32 or 34. At that point of the draft, Burks could represent a huge value for Detroit.

St. Brown Enjoyed Strong 2022 Finish

Lions Setting up to Pick Another Wide Receiver During 2022 Draft

It’s not a surprise to see the Lions getting Burks in for a visit, and this is not likely to be the only or last wide receiver that the team will be tied to in the pre-draft evaluation process. The Lions, in spite of mining some gold in the fourth-round last year with Amon-Ra St. Brown, need some depth and competition at the position. In free agency, the team did not go strong, only electing to pick up DJ Chark on a team-friendly deal. While that was a good move, it may have only signaled Detroit’s overall desire to go all-in on the position during the NFL draft. That could be smart given this draft seems to be very deep at the position.

The Lions seem destined to prioritize wideout help in this draft, and Burks is yet another name to remember on this font. By the time everything is said and done, he could be seen as a major steal for the team that ends up nabbing him this year.

READ NEXT: Why Lions’ “Hard Knocks” Will Be Must-Watch for NFL Fans