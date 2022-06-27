Hungry Lions Youngster Earns Significant Offseason Title After Workouts

The Detroit Lions have made reshaping their roster in the last few years a goal, and they’ve managed to get that job done by adding plenty of players in many different situations.

Late last year in camp, the Lions struck on a move to add some help at wide receiver. While it didn’t pay off immediately in terms of production, the Lions could be set to reap the rewards in a big way this year after some adjusting has taken place.

Wideout Trinity Benson was a late addition last year, and didn’t make huge waves for the team immediately in terms of on-field impact. Benson may have simply been learning his way, however, because he’s been impossible to miss on the field thus far in 2022 and has garnered plenty of great headlines.

Recently, Benson was revealed as ESPN’s Eric Woodyard pick for Detroit’s surprise standout thus far through the offseason workout period. As Woodyard said, he has opened eyes with the staff and has been motivated to show his improvement. So far, so good as it relates to that.

“Benson has learned the playbook and elevated his confidence by adding speed to his skill set. He’ll still have fight for a spot among a competitive receiving corps that has added talent,” Woodyard wrote in the piece.

Along with fellow youngster Quintez Cephus, the Lions have a pair of young players making a huge impression at wide receiver so far. With this in mind, Woodyard is right to say he still has a roster battle on his hands. The Lions have depth at wideout now, so nothing will be given or easy.

At this point, though, it’s a battle that nobody would be surprised if Benson wins thanks to his quick emergence and impressive work.

Benson Earning Dan Campbell’s Praise

If Benson is a surprise standout now, that might not continue later this summer if he continues to show out on the field. Benson has already managed to catch the attention of the coaching staff in a big way. While the wideout struggled through his first season in Detroit to the tune of just 10 receptions for 103 yards and looked invisible at times on the field, Campbell seems to believe that was merely a product of him getting adjusted and comfortable.

Dan Campbell on Trinity Benson's potential: "Speed, speed, speed. That’s what’s really showing. You didn’t always feel it (last year) because he was feeling his way through it, he wasn’t always confident. … I think his confidence is up and the speed is what’s really showing." — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) June 8, 2022

Add it up, and it seems as if both players are locked-in for a showdown in Cephus and Benson. If the Lions decide to keep six wideouts, the advantage will be easily seen for both of these guys. The way both are trending right now, that could quickly become the case once camp and the preseason get going.

In other words, the iron is already looking mighty sharp at the once-weakened position of wideout in Detroit.

Benson’s Stats and Highlights

Benson has long been a small-school sleeper given he came out undrafted from East Central University in Oklahoma. During his career there, Benson put up 1,700 yards and 11 touchdowns as a pass catcher. He also collected 642 yards in kickoff returns. As a result of this work, Benson earned All-Great American Conference selections after his last two years in school, proving how he had advanced as a player. Benson was added to the Broncos’ roster, but didn’t make the team in 2019 and was cut in 2020, not registering an NFL stat thus far in his career.

In spite of that, Benson has some obvious talents including his speed and playmaking ability as the highlights show:

Play

Trinity Benson (East Central – WR #2) Highlights TRINITY BENSON POSITION WR HEIGHT 6-0 WEIGHT 180 CLASS Senior HOMETOWN Lewisville, Texas 016: Played in all 11 games…averaged 11.3 yards per catch, 19.2 yards per kick return, 23.0 yards per punt return and 42.4 all-purpose yards per game…caught 29 passes for 328 yards and two touchdowns…returned six kick returns for 115 yards and one… 2019-01-15T00:59:45Z

This is an intriguing talent that could push to be a big contributor on the Detroit offense in 2022. All Benson needed may have been more time, and with that now on his side, the sky could be the limit for this young standout.

