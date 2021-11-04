Jonah Jackson Offers Biggest Key for Potential Lions Turnaround

As most folks know, the Detroit Lions have not performed up to par during the 2021 season on the field. Finding a way to fix that fact in the second half is a huge goal for everyone associated with the team so that the losses can finally stop.

How can the team go about getting that done? Guard Jonah Jackson has an idea, and while it might not be sexy, it’s certainly could prove to be effective in the long run. As Jackson said, it revolves mostly around continuing to work hard and self-evaluate.

Speaking to the media on Monday, November 1 in an interview posted to DetroitLions.com, Jackson admitted that unsurprisingly, the mood wasn’t good for the team after a loss. With that being said, he believes the team needs to find a way to continue to look hard for any improvements that can be made.

“The mood is ever good after a loss,” Jackson conceded when speaking to the media. “Like I’ve said, it’s the guys in the building that really make this thing go, the coaches and everybody. We have to have an honest self-check. Check the film, improve, come back to work.”

In terms of making those improvements, Jackson said that whatever the staff comes up with in order to help in the process of getting this done, he will be fully on board with.

“I trust whatever the staff’s looking to do and coach Campbell is looking into,” Jackson said. “So, whatever the game plan is, we’re ready to roll and ride with it.”

To a man, Lions players continue to emphasize the need to stick together and look to themselves for improvement first. In that way, it’s not a stretch to say that the roster remains fully locked in at this point in time.

Analyst: Jackson Has ‘Been Impressive’ With 2021 Work

While Jackson might not be interested in too many of his own accolades, it’s been clear for quite a while that he is developing himself well for this season. After a tough loss for the Lions against Philadelphia, Bleacher Report analyst Brandon Thorn took some time to point out how good Jackson has looked at times this year when combined with rookie Penei Sewell on the field.

24 & 21-years old..this left side in Detroit of Jonah Jackson/Penei Sewell work very well together and have been impressive this season. pic.twitter.com/cQupVyVmwC — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) November 2, 2021

As one of the players who has been consistently healthy and durable so far, Jackson has been able to show off his talents in a big way on the field consistently. Jackson being committed to improving and making sure he is doing whatever he can to help the team can be seen as a lock moving forward.

Jackson Enjoying Solid Start to Lions’ Career

While he may not have been an All-Pro, Pro Bowler or earned any type of accolades for his play last year in 2020, that doesn’t change the fact that Jackson has been a strong player for the Lions since he joined the team last season. Perhaps most significantly, Jackson started 16 games as a rookie and was a load up front for the Lions considering his ability to play solid football. It’s not often that the Lions have a young lineman capable of playing a starting role right off the bat while not looking out of place in the league, but that’s just what Jackson brought to the mix for the team as a rookie last season.

While he was a first-year man out of Ohio State, Jackson showed the kind of toughness and grit that could make him a fixture in the NFL.

Even as things have gotten difficult in 2021 for the team, Jackson is playing well himself and sticking to the plan. Give him credit for being able to get that done.

