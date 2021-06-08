Lions’ Tyrell Crosby Gives Strong Reaction to Trade Rumors

Rumors have been swirling that the Detroit Lions have been interested in trading offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby for the last few weeks, and the reasoning had to do with the team drafting Penei Sewell.

Sewell will take over at right tackle with Taylor Decker on the right side. With the guard spots also filled, that might not leave a spot for Crosby this coming season, which has led some to speculate that he could be wanting a trade to take his talents elsewhere.

Speaking on the matter after Detroit’s minicamp, Crosby was asked about the situation, and said that he isn’t looking for a trade nor heard about one as much as he is happy to be with the Lions.

Tyrell Crosby: Really haven't heard much from the front office about trade talks. I'm just excited to be here. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) June 8, 2021

Regardless of what happens with Crosby, it’s great to see the fact that he reported to camp and is still committed to working with the team. Other players in similar situations have held out, so that only points to Crosby’s class in the end.

Detroit doesn’t have to panic and trade Crosby. The team can keep him in the mix and use him as great depth and a swing tackle. If Detroit wants to cash in, they can wait until training camp, when teams may need a new lineman thanks to injury or change up front. At that point, they may maximize their value.

Crosby, though, might be too important of a leadership piece to spin off so easily. That could explain why the team has not made the move to talk trade with him at this point.

Crosby Subject of Recent Trade Rumors

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler a few weeks ago, Crosby could now be on the trading block. Crosby played plenty of snaps for the Lions, but with the addition of Sewell, could be relegated to a simple depth piece in Detroit moving forward.

As a result, it was said the team could be looking to move on.

One name floating around as potential trade target: Lions OT Tyrell Crosby. Detroit giving indications it will consider or look to move Crosby, who started 12 games last year. Arrival of Penei Sewell changes the dynamic. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 14, 2021

The move to deal Crosby would not be a popular one with the fanbase considering he is one of the more popular players on the internet and has been since he was drafted. Regardless, football is a business, and the Lions have to think about what’s best for their roster and its future.

It will be fascinating to see what happens the rest of the offseason with Crosby and the Lions, but as for a player who could be on the way out, his name could be the next one up for the team according to the early reports.

Crosby’s Biography

Crosby, an offensive tackle, was one of the better value picks of the 2018 NFL Draft for the Lions. He was a second-round talent that managed to slip all the way to the fifth-round, where Detroit snapped him up. After a solid career with the Oregon Ducks, Crosby has been transitioning to the NFL, and has been doing a nice job to get himself into the mix as the team’s swing tackle.

Though Crosby has only played in 38 NFL games and started 18, he’s still shaping up to have an important role along Detroit’s line in the future. Crosby has been called upon in the event of injury before, and has done a nice job to step up and hold down the fort for the team in the meantime. It’s more than possible that the Lions see Crosby as a player who could start elsewhere and don’t want to block him from being able to do that, while also netting themselves a solid return.

For now, though, any talks of a trade happening seem to be premature.

