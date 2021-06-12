Tyrell Crosby Sends Awesome Message to Lions Fans [LOOK]

The Detroit Lions have seen trade rumors arise regarding one of their fan favorite players in recent weeks, and the fans have apparently been sharing the love with that player in a major way.

Tyrell Crosby has been with the team for a few years and has developed a following with fans. He’s become a favored player, and that has only intensified with trade rumors. Fans have been showering Crosby with love attempting to keep him around, and so far, it’s worked.

Crosby took time out this week on the internet to thank the fans for giving him some love along the way, which is pretty awesome to note.

The amount of love Lions fans have been showing me lately has been incredible. I see you all and appreciate you all — Tyrell Crosby (@Tyrellcrosby) June 12, 2021

Crosby has become a fan favorite for the Lions thanks to moves like this, and it’s clear that folks would prefer that he sticks around for the future.

Crosby Not Worried About Trade Rumors

Penei Sewell will take over at right tackle with Taylor Decker on the right side. With the guard spots also filled, that might not leave a spot for Crosby this coming season, which has led some to speculate that he could be wanting a trade to take his talents elsewhere.

Speaking on the matter after Detroit’s minicamp this past week, Crosby was asked about the situation, and said that he isn’t looking for a trade nor heard about one as much as he is happy to be with the Lions.

Tyrell Crosby: Really haven't heard much from the front office about trade talks. I'm just excited to be here. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) June 8, 2021

Regardless of what happens with Crosby, it’s great to see the fact that he reported to camp and is still committed to working with the team. Other players in similar situations have held out, so that only points to Crosby’s class in the end.

Detroit doesn’t have to panic and trade Crosby. The team can keep him in the mix and use him as great depth and a swing tackle. If Detroit wants to cash in, they can wait until training camp, when teams may need a new lineman thanks to injury or change up front. At that point, they may maximize their value.

Crosby, though, might be too important of a leadership piece to spin off so easily. That could explain why the team has not made the move to talk trade with him at this point.

Crosby Subject of Recent Trade Rumors

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler a few weeks ago, Crosby could now be on the trading block. Crosby played plenty of snaps for the Lions, but with the addition of Sewell, could be relegated to a simple depth piece in Detroit moving forward.

As a result, it was said the team could be looking to move on.

One name floating around as potential trade target: Lions OT Tyrell Crosby. Detroit giving indications it will consider or look to move Crosby, who started 12 games last year. Arrival of Penei Sewell changes the dynamic. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 14, 2021

The move to deal Crosby would not be a popular one with the fanbase considering he is one of the more popular players on the internet and has been since he was drafted. Regardless, football is a business, and the Lions have to think about what’s best for their roster and its future.

It will be fascinating to see what happens the rest of the offseason with Crosby and the Lions, but as this shows, it’s clear the fans do not want to see him as the next one to be moving on.

