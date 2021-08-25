Tyrell Williams Fighting New Injury Ahead of 2021 Season

The Detroit Lions are dealing with more than a few injury cases as the preseason and camp period winds down and thoughts turn to Week 1, and a wide receiver is a spot that has seen some ailments pop up already.

Not only has Breshad Perriman been working back into action, but another key veteran in Tyrell Williams is dealing with a groin ailment. Williams was confirmed to be dinged up and getting rest this week by head coach Dan Campbell during his media availability on Wednesday, August 25.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

As DetroitLions.com reporter Tim Twentyman reported after listening to Campbell speak, Williams is dealing with a bit of a groin ailment right now, but he should be able to be back on the field next week. With that in mind, Williams should also figure to be on track heading towards Week 1 of the season, which comes up on September 12.

WR Tyrell Williams is dealing with groin injury, but Dan Campbell said he’ll be back on the field next week — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) August 25, 2021

If Lions fans are jumpy about the health of Williams, there’s a good reason why. Early on, he looks to have built a connection with Jared Goff, his new quarterback, and figures to be one of the more important and dependable veteran targets the team has. Williams has also struggled with injury before, having lost parts of the last few seasons to injury with the Las Vegas Raiders. In 2019, a foot ailment cost him time, and in 2020, he was sidelined with a torn labrum. The hope for Detroit is he can shake the injury bug en-route to being a big contributor for the team.

Resting Williams now might help to get him back on that track, but it’s clear fans will be hoping the best for him all season long.

Lions Wideout Depth Called ‘Fatal Flaw’ for 2021

The Lions have had a solid, competitive camp at wide receiver, but a huge question remains with regard to the depth. Will the team have enough to get by in 2021?

As the season draws closer, some in the media are still worrying about that as it relates to Detroit in terms of their pass catching depth and who is going to make plays for Jared Goff. Recently, Pro Football Focus took a look at examining every team’s fatal flaw in a piece. Writer Michael Renner cited the concerns over who quarterback Jared Goff is going to throw to as the biggest issue Lions are going to have this coming season.

In Renner’s mind, the Lions have a solid target in Hockenson they can depend on, but next to him are a group of wideouts that aren’t going to command much attention from the opposition. For that reason, he still sees the passing game as the major flaw that will hurt the team moving forward.

Detroit invested in lower-tier free agents this offseason in the hopes that a solid offensive line and ground game could help pace their offensive attack. While that can still be the case, it is true the team will need to see some others step up to have a better season than many might anticipate.

Williams’ NFL Stats and Highlights

Williams came into the NFL in 2015 as an undrafted free agent out of Western Oregon of the Los Angeles Chargers. He stayed there for the first four seasons of his career before signing with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2019, a spot he stayed for the last two seasons. In terms of production, Williams has bucked the odds for an undrafted free agent in the league, putting up 3,181 yards and 23 touchdowns. Injuries have intervened in his last two seasons, with a foot ailment in 2019 slowing his season and a torn labrum playing a role in 2020. With this in mind, Williams may have to take more of a “prove it” type deal, which is just what the Lions ended up giving him.

Here’s a look at some of Williams’ greatest hits in the league:





Play



Tyrell Williams Highlights | Welcome To The Detroit Lions | Tyrell Williams 2019-2020 Highlights Tyrell Williams Las Vegas Raiders Highlights | Welcome To The Detroit Lions | Tyrell Williams NFL Highlights #TyrellWilliams #WR #NFL #FA #Lions 2021-03-03T20:38:46Z

If Williams can bounce back and stay healthy, it’s clear to see how he could offer the team a lot in 2021. The hope is this ailment is minor and that can be the case.

READ NEXT: ‘Confident’ Craig Reynolds Understanding Lions’ Offense