Appalachian State Duo Headline Top UDFA Threats to Make Lions Roster

The Detroit Lions signed another full class of undrafted free agents to their roster ahead of the 2022 offseason, and last year, the team saw multiple players blossom and play a huge role for the team from this group.

Names like Jerry Jacobs, AJ Parker, Tommy Kraemer and Brock Wright were all undrafted free agents from 2021. By the end of last season, they were playing huge roles for the team. That shows the Lions are willing to give anyone who impresses with play a chance to succeed.

Which players could be up to find that level of success in 2022? Here’s a look at the top undrafted free agents who have a chance to crack the Detroit roster this fall and catch some attention in camp.

San Diego State RB Greg Bell

After not making any additions at running back, it could be telling the Lions signed Bell. There is a lot to like from his game given Bell put up 1,901 yards and 15 touchdowns in college, and he is a hard runner. The Lions have shown in the past that they value tough running out of their backs, and Bell seems to fit in this mold. While with the Aztecs, Bell piled up the yardage and had tons of hard-charging looks out of the backfield that impressed in a big way. Here’s a look at his highlight package:

Bell seems to have the combination of smooth moves and toughness that NFL teams crave out of running backs in this day in age. Obviously, he will have a tough road to make it in the league at the position and especially in Detroit. The Lions have shown in the past they aren’t afraid to keep an unconventional story at running back, and Bell has already been cited as worth remembering.

Central Michigan WR Kalil Pimpleton

It was surprising to see Pimpleton not get drafted, as he was easily one of the more productive wideouts in the MAC during his three-year career there and worth a late flier pick. Armed with size as well as excellent and sticky hands, Pimpleton makes life miserable on defensive backs as he often showed in college to the tune of 2,131 yards and 12 touchdowns. Here’s some highlights:

Pimpleton would much rather have been competing for a job last year in Lions camp given the lack of explosive wideouts on roster, but he will have a fair chance to earn a role this year if he can show some of the speed and ability to make contested catches that made him a monster in college.

Appalachian State WR Corey Sutton

On paper, Sutton has some of the most insane production of the 2022 wideout class. The receiver never went below 500 yards in his career, and his most explosive season was in 2019, when he totaled 904 yards for the Mountaineers. In total, he had a solid 2,278 yards and 24 scores in college. It will be tough to make the Lions at wideout this year as Pimpleton will learn as well, but Sutton offers some explosive tape that could make him stand out for the team:

Depth is suddenly Detroit’s friend at wide receiver, but Sutton’s production as a top dog for the Mountaineers points to him perhaps being ready to surprise in the NFL. He has the trait of explosive legs which could make him interesting to a Lions team that wants to hit some home runs.

TCU OT Obinna Eze

The Lions handed Eze a major $170,000 signing bonus to come to town, so clearly, Brad Holmes, Dan Campbell and Hank Fraley wanted to get their hands on a player who could figure as a steal given his size and could have the ability to play inside and out in the league. Eze has 6-6 size and plenty of durability, starting games with both Memphis and TCU after transfer.

Eze is a player who has a solid frame and uses his size to his advantage to get good leverage. He may need more strength to make it in the league. It’s a mild surprise he wasn’t drafted, but the Lions offer him a great shot considering all the different lineman they’ve used in recent years. For this reason, keep him on your radar as he tries to make the team. There’s a chance Eze could grab attention.

Appalachian State DL Demetrius Taylor

Suddenly, the Lions have depth along their defensive line as well, but Taylor could be a player who pushes for a role in Detroit along with his teammate on the offensive side in Sutton. Physical and tough, Taylor piled up the sacks in college for Appalachian State with an eye-popping 137 tackles, 26.5 sacks, 46 tackles for-loss and 6 forced fumbles. The tape shows a player capable of making a huge impact, as he was first-team all Sun-Belt the last three years.

Taylor has the goods to be an interesting piece for the Lions. Due to numbers, he may have to wait on the practice squad, but that could be a good place to stash a player who seems to have his combination of explosion and power up front. He’ll be one to watch for a hungry, young defensive front.

