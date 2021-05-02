Small-School Beast Receiver Leads Top 5 UDFA’s That Can Make Lions

The Detroit Lions had what most experts agree is a fantastic 2021 NFL Draft, but the cherry on top of that can often be the undrafted free agency class.

In the past, the Lions have seen plenty of players stick around after being invited to get a tryout with the team, and in 2021 given some of the team’s unique needs, that can once again be the case.

Which players from the undrafted free agency class could have the best chance of sticking around? Here’s a look at this year’s list.

Sage Surratt, WR, Wake Forest

Surratt has shown burst and quickness during the pre-draft process to along with his impressive 6-3 frame. Surratt put up 1,582 yards and 15 scores and was one of the top undrafred free agent wideouts on the market. Like others, hard to imagine why Surratt went undrafted other than the fact that the wideout class was insanely deep this season. With 6-3 size and a need for physicality, the Lions could keep Surratt around if he shows the kind of playmaking he did in 2019. Opting out may have hurt Surratt, but it may have helped the Lions. Had he played in 2020, he may have been a day two pick at wide receiver given some of the physical skills which are beyond hard to ignore.

Jonathan Adams Jr., WR, Arkansas State

Watching the tape, it’s tough to imagine how Adams went undrafted at all and wasn’t scooped up in the fifth or sixth round or sooner. He’s got the size NFL teams covet at wideout and has big play potential every time he goes up for the ball. Watching tape against Kansas State will many anyone a believer he can play at the NFL level, given three touchdowns in the game in what became a decent-sized upset in 2020. Adams is physical and has great hands, something the NFL puts a premium on. It will be downright fascinating to see what he can do when given a look. He’s also a big body for the red zone.

Javon McKinley, WR, Notre Dame

McKinley might not have the best career stats with the Irish with only just over 900 receiving yards, but he’s the kind of player who always seems to be in the right place at the right time for his quarterback on tape. McKinley looks like a great route runner who is big enough to make an impact on opposing defensive backs against the run and also in the passing game. McKinley won’t jump off the tape like some prospects, but it would be easy to see him being dependable enough to stick around for the Lions. He’s quicker than given credit for and a solid red zone target. Overall, there’s a lot to like for a team with a clear need at wideout.

D’Angelo Amos, CB/S, Virginia/James Madison

All of a sudden, cornerback is looking like a loaded spot on the roster for the Lions with some free agency moves and the addition of Ifeatu Melifonwu in the draft. Amos, however, could end up making his mark on special teams for the Lions and could end up as more of a safety in the NFL. In his career with James Madison, he broke off 5 touchdowns in the return game. Detroit let Jamal Agnew walk in free agency, so Amos could be given a look to be his replacement on returns. The James Madison tape is full of special teams impact plays, from blocked kicks to kick returns. This time of year, teams are looking for players that make all kinds of marks, so keep an eye on Amos for a special teams role if he can find a fit on defense.

Tavante Beckett, LB, Marshall

With the Detroit selection of Derrick Barnes earlier in the draft, it’s clear the team is putting a premium on toughness and tackling at the linebacker position. That’s just what the doctor ordered for a group that has been amongst the worst in the NFL the last few seasons. Beckett was the best tackler in Conference USA and has some intriguing tape which shows him as a prospect with burst and good pursuit and instincts. The Lions need depth at linebacker, so it should be seen as a good thing for Beckett that he was one of their choices. That could give him a great shot to stick on the outside.

