Internet Lauds Lions ‘Clean’ Look With New White Pants

The Detroit Lions made a major fashion statement in their Monday Night Football game against the Green Bay Packers, and the nation took quick notice of a sharp new look.

Detroit dusted off their white pants to go with the white jersey tops, and there were no shortage of opinions about the look circulating as soon as the Lions took the field for the game.

Some personalities were quick to point out their love of the Detroit look, including Judy Batista, who made a proposal that the Lions should wear these outfits on Thanksgiving Day.

They have to wear these on Thanksgiving. https://t.co/8JTWVo6nsv — Judy Battista (@judybattista) September 21, 2021

Even though there was no stripe on the pants, many believe the look is a good one, and something that looks good on television.

These Lions' unis are clean. I'm usually a fan of the pant stripe, but these work for me. — Paul Pabst (@PaulPabst) September 21, 2021

As Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk tweeted, the uniforms were perfect for kneecap biting during the game.

Kneecaps in grave danger is there another kind. https://t.co/I4hHLHn6Gb — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 20, 2021

Obviously, the Lions have a new popular look, and something to dip back into with regards to their road uniforms.

Lions Wear White for First Time in Nearly 70 Years

To say that this uniform combination was history in the making is an understatement. The Lions hadn’t worn white pants with a white jersey since at least 1950. That was a fact which was pointed out by the team’s public relations Twitter account.

Tonight vs. Green Bay, the @Lions are wearing white pants for the first time since at least 1950. In 1948, Bo McMillin became the Lions’ head coach and introduced black tops, red tops, black pants and white pants to the uniform combinations.#OnePride https://t.co/LGvClAGbdH — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) September 20, 2021

This is obviously a very non-traditional look for the Lions, who typically wear silver pants or pants with stripes. The Lions dug deep into their wardrobe history for this look and it seems to have been a major hit.

Lions Jersey History

Detroit’s classic look in this game is a throwback nod to a look from the 1950s and before. The Lions wear their silver and blue throwbacks a ton on Thanksgiving and brought the look back within their last re-design after it had departed for some time. Since, they’ve worn it on Thanksgiving and also during “big” home games. As part of the re-design, Detroit also revealed their all gray Color Rush uniform, their traditional blue and silver and a look with white jerseys and silver pants.

The team’s uniform also features the WCF patch on the shoulder, a nod to former long time owner William Clay Ford, who passed away in 2014. Since being unveiled, many have said they consider the new Detroit threads to be amongst the best in the NFL, and the team has gotten credit for their shakeup in font and design.

Detroit has had a few different looks in the past, most notable of which is a black jersey that debuted during Matt Millen’s time with the franchise. Many fans didn’t like the look but the vocal defenders of the look still maintain that Detroit should bring black back into their color scheme. Players might agree.

One look the Lions have never had? Red, which was actually a color the team featured from their days as the Portsmouth Spartans. With the Lions long known as a Honolulu Blue and silver team, a red look could be downright confusing, so don’t expect that one to enter the lexicon soon.

Will the Lions keep their white pants? It’s possible they should given the reaction.

