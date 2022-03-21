Surprising Spot Seen as Top Lions Need Following Free Agency

Last week, the NFL free agency period got off to its usual frenzied start, but the Detroit Lions were calm on the sidelines, electing not to make huge plays for big-money players.

Even though that was the case, the Lions did check off some free agency needs in a big way by re-signing their own players. The Lions brought back safety Tracy Walker, defensive end Charles Harris as well as wideouts Kalif Raymond and Josh Reynolds. All of those players figure to help the team’s depth out in a significant way for the 2022 season, and perhaps lessoned the burden on the team heading into the draft.

Now that some of the heavier lifting has been done in free agency, has the plan changed for Detroit’s roster in terms of the NFL draft? It’s possible there has been a few shifts in needs, but overall, some of the same holes remain for the team.

Some bigger needs do still persist, though, and Bleacher Report recently took a look at re-racking them after some money has been spent in free agency. Writer Gary Davenport explained that from where he sits, the Lions need cornerback, wide receiver and quarterback in the impending NFL draft.

At quarterback, Davenport writes “decision time is coming” even as Jared Goff looks likely to be the team’s starter. Additionally, at wideout, he says the team needs “quality, quantity” with regards to pass-catchers. Finally, at cornerback, he laments Jeff Okudah’s inability to stay healthy and thinks the Lions should look for upgrades because outside Amani Oruwariye, “the rest of the position group is less than impressive.”

Overall, this assessment feels spot-on. Detroit’s defense also needs big help in the draft which Davenport neglected to mention at the spots of linebacker and defensive line, which they figure to get.

All-told, so far, not much has changed for the Lions for the draft as is aptly pointed out.

Lions Free Agency Approach

Detroit has been conservative thus far, electing to bring back free agents to the team instead of go shopping outside the market for big-ticket items and it could be seen as a smart approach. Thus far, the only two players the team has signed from outside the family have been wideout DJ Chark as well as tight end Garrett Griffin. Those players offer depth to the offense, but the Lions have not made a single signing on defense, which is likely going to have to change as free agency gets into the second wave of action starting in late March and into early April.

As a whole, it’s tough to say the team’s free agency approach has changed things with regards to the draft. Detroit’s roster is so depleted in spots the team could stand to make bigger additions in both avenues and would likely be just fine. It’s tough to pair down the needs the team has too, given they went 3-13-1 in 2021 and are amid a multi-year rebuild for the roster.

Lions’ 2022 NFL Draft Primer

As expected, Detroit will continue to use the draft as the big way to build their roster instead of going big in free agency, and the cap space collected will help them to sign their class. There’s a multitude of ways they could elect to go with the second-overall pick given the unique needs of the roster. The team’s defense needs playmakers up front to rush the passer along the defensive line, and could also need depth on the back end at cornerback. Offensively, the Lions have a major need for a big time pass catching wideout to help their down field attack on offense even after the re-signings and DJ Chark. As always, quarterback is going to be a position to watch near the top of the draft, especially considering the early struggles of Goff with the Lions in 2021.

The good news for Detroit? They also have the first-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams by virtue of the Matthew Stafford trade for this year and next year, and gained multiple compensatory selections for 2022 so some serious building can occur for the roster starting now during the draft.

The spots Detroit will choose to upgrade? That’s anyone’s guess, but for now, some see wideout, cornerback and quarterback persisting as significant needs for the team.

