Unheralded Lions Wideout Opening Eyes During Minicamp

The Detroit Lions are looking for players to step up at wide receiver, and the good news is, they’ve seen some options start to show out in recent days.

As camp has gotten going, the Lions have seen more than a few players begin to stand up and make something happen on the field at the position. Given what was lost this offseason, that is great news for the team. Once again, the Lions are seeing an underrated wideout step up in the form of Victor Bolden.

Speaking as Lions minicamp was going on, Dan Campbell took time out to highlight the fact that he feels as if Bolden is doing well to this point. He’s not only making the plays, but being receptive to coaching, which sets up a good situation for the wideout.

On Victor Bolden, Campbell said the young receiver is really taking to the coaching. References a specific example of an impressive route he ran in practice, perfectly utilizing leverage to gain separation. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) June 9, 2021

It’s not just the Detroit coaches who have seen Bolden step up, though. The beat writers have been noticing him make plays consistently during open practices as well.

Bolden made a couple of really nice grabs yesterday — adjusted at full speed, found the ball, strong two-hand catches. Seems like one of those guys Brad Holmes favors whose "play speed" and GPS numbers might be better than his pure, timed speed. https://t.co/JmoMffAczM — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) June 9, 2021

Bolden can do a bit of everything, from play wideout to make play in the return game. He’s setting himself up for a potentially valuable presence on the roster as the team goes into the summer and eventually training camp.

Lions Also Seeing Quintez Cephus Start Strong

Detroit didn’t add a ton at wideout this offseason, and while some were likely confused by that, the move was possibly by design. The Lions have a young player in Quintez Cephus who could be expected to take the next step toward becoming elite.

So far, that’s just what Cephus seems to be doing. Already, the wideout has been cited as a player who is having a very strong performance in minicamp after a good day of work on Tuesday, according to Justin Rogers of the Detroit News.

Last week, after OTAs, I noted how much Victor Boldin was standing out. He still had a good practice, but man, Quintez Cephus was the guy that kept catching my eye all day today. Really strong practice for the second-year receiver. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) June 8, 2021

Cephus being able to have a strong start to camp and to the season would be notable, because he is one of the players the Lions are depending on stepping up in a huge way. If Cephus could assert himself, the wideout group would be deeper and all the better for it.

So far, this is good news for the Lions to see a young player step up at such a key position. The team hopes it continues well into the future and the rest of the offseason before training camp begins and he can continue to join Bolden as impressive.

Bolden’s Stats and Career Highlights

Bolden hasn’t spent much time in the NFL, but the time he has spent, he has racked up the return yards. Bolden has only caught 1 pass for 10 yards so far in the NFL, but he has 535 return yards to his credit, which is a very respectable total given the low amount of games he’s played in his career.

The former Oregon State wideout was with the San Francisco 49ers from 2017-2018, the Buffalo Bills in 2018 and was picked up by the Lions in 2019. It’s possible if he cracks the Lions roster, he will be able to contribute in a big way on special teams first and foremost.

At this point, Bolden could be positioning himself well heading into the summer to stick on the roster.

