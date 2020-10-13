Lions Add Electric Young Return Man to Practice Squad

The Detroit Lions are getting set to tackle the Jacksonville Jaguars this week and have made another roster move to help bolster their practice squad.

Tuesday, the Lions signed wide receiver Victor Bolden Jr. to their practice squad, and released running back Tavien Feaster. Feaster had been picked up almost exactly a week ago, but now exits for more wideout depth for the team in the weeks moving forward.

Bolden already has a history with the Lions, having been signed as a free agent by Detroit late in 2019, kept through the offseason and early into 2020 before being released this September as camp wound down. Knowing this, he will already understand the playbook which is a good advantage for him re-joining the team.

Victor Boldin Stats

Bolden hasn’t spent much time in the NFL, but the time he has spent, he has racked up the return yards. Bolden has only caught 1 pass for 10 yards so far in the NFL, but he has 535 return yards to his credit, which is a very respectable total given the low amount of games he’s played in his career.

The former Oregon State wideout was with the San Francisco 49ers from 2017-2018, the Buffalo Bills in 2018 and was picked up by the Lions in 2019. It’s possible if the Lions ever have to use him, he will be able to contribute in a big way on special teams.

Lions Cut Tavien Feaster

Last Wednesday, the Lions revealed they had managed to pick up former Clemson runner Tavien Feaster. Feaster played with the Tigers from 2016-2018 before departing for the South Carolina in 2019 as a transfer. He didn’t get drafted, but did make it into the NFL on the Jacksonville Jaguars and was later signed by the New York Giants before being let go.

Detroit’s roster was pretty loaded at running back, and that could be the reason they elected to move on from Feaster so fast. With a game coming against Jacksonville, it’s possible the Lions signed Feaster for scheming purposes and now that they have effectively game planned, he is moving on. It’s a cold move, but it’s often the reality when it comes to the NFL’s practice squad as well as scout teams across the league.

Lions Wide Receivers

Currently, the team’s roster is very deep at wideout meaning Bolden isn’t likely to see the roster but in the case o a major emergency playing out in the next few weeks. The Lions have a trio of pretty good wideouts in Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola. Beyond that, the Lions have Marvin Hall, who’s been a deep ball specialist. They have rookie Quintez Cephus who hasn’t seen much run in recent weeks. Moving forward, the Lions need to keep Golladay under contract but the future of Jones and Amendola are up in the air given their contracts. Beyond Golladay and Cephus, Detroit doesn’t have a young wideout on the roster that they have developed themselves.

Certainly, the Lions could use someone like Bolden in an emergency to give them some snaps. That’s likely his ceiling right now with the team. Bolden does, however, offer some upside on special teams in the return game.

