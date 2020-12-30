Ameer Abdullah Revenge Game? Lions-Vikings Key Matchups

The Detroit Lions set sail for a date with the Minnesota Vikings at home on Sunday, and while the game will be the final one of 2020, it will take place in 2021, adding an interesting wrinkle to the game.

Both teams are looking to finish the season strong and go out on a winning note, and for the Lions, that might be easier said than done considering what they’re up against on the field. The Lions have struggled big time to finish the season, and it seems that trend might continue in this game.

What matchups are the biggest keys to the final week of the 2020 regular season? Here’s a look at the most important ones to remember.

Ameer Abdullah vs. Lions Defensive Line

Dalvin Cook isn’t going to be in the lineup this weekend after a family tragedy, so the Vikings will likely turn to Abdullah, the former Lions runner along with Alexander Mattison. Interestingly enough, while Cook dominated in the first matchup, Abdullah also scored a touchdown against Detroit, and a revenge game could be on tap for the runner. The Lions defense hasn’t done much to stop opposing rushing attacks in recent weeks, so Abdullah could be a guy to watch this coming weekend against the Lions. They will have to prove they can’t get burned by a former employee, which has been tough duty for the team through the years.

Lions Linebackers vs. Irv Smith

Smith was a matchup terror for the Lions the last time around in the red zone with 2 touchdowns, and while he might not have piled up the yardage, the Lions still had plenty of trouble with containing Smith the last time around. Without Cook in this matchup, the Vikings will have to find red zone production elsewhere, and Smith is a solid option for this. The Lions have trouble with opposing tight ends, so this could be another bad matchup for them this week. If Smith gets going again, it will be tough for the Lions to stop the resurgent Minnesota offense.

Vikings Defensive Line vs. D’Andre Swift

Perhaps surprisingly, Swift had a good game against Minnesota in November, rushing for 64 yards on 13 carries and also going for 33 yards through the air. As the season pushes to a close, Swift has been one of the lone Lions players who has been going hard and showing what promise he has for the future. The Lions will want to remember what Swift can do and try to feature him in a more prominent way for this game, as he might be the best hope for an offense that is struggling in a big way.

Lions Cornerbacks vs. Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen

Detroit did a decent job to keep the duo of Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen in check in November. Without Dalvin Cook, the Vikings will need those players to step up. Detroit allowed only 102 yards between the pair in Week 9, which was shockingly good. Both have played great football in recent weeks, and the Lions will have to hope for a repeat performance of what they did the first time in order to have a chance at winning. This is probably easier said than done though, so Detroit has to focus on not getting completely exposed in the matchup on the back end.

