‘They Deserve It:’ Internet Celebrates First Lions Win of 2021

The Detroit Lions have made losing a habit in 2021, but finally, the team managed to reverse course and find a way to win a close game.
Even though it appeared Detroit was on track to blow a game in similar fashion to plenty of their losses this season, the team was able to rally late and find a way to inflict some of the pain that other teams have caused on them. Detroit stunned the Minnesota Vikings 29-27 with a walk off touchdown, and the internet had a lot to say about the miracle finish.
As comedian Frank Caliendo pointed out, perhaps Detroit coach Dan Campbell should be coach of the year after the win. The Lions have seen many folks call for Campbell to be fired at multiple times in recent weeks, but maybe after the win, folks were simply looking at things all wrong.
Sadly, NFL fans can’t rush the field, or there would have likely been a whole mess of happy people running on the Ford Field turf on Sunday. Paul Pabst of the Dan Patrick Show points out how cool that would have been for the Lions and their fans on this day.
Former NFL pass rusher Shawne Merriman, who predicted the Lions would get their first win a few weeks ago, was watching and was very happy to see the team get over the hump.
Similarly, injured cornerback Jeff Okudah tweeted about how happy he was to have a win under his belt, and called out rookie wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown for making the play.
Former NFL head coach and Michigan native Tony Dungy took time to congratulate Detroit while also pointing out what a dreadful collapse Minnesota suffered.
Finally, ESPN’s Mike Greenberg, who has been crediting the team all year, it was a well-deserved moment for the Lions this season.
Add it all up and it’s clear the Lions had plenty of fans as they finally got over the hump on Sunday afternoon.
Watch Lions Walk-Off Touchdown Over Vikings
The Lions have been snakebitten most of the season, but in a stunning turn of events, they managed to turn the table on Minnesota. Detroit, after making an inexplicable error on fourth down a series before and giving up a touchdown, managed to work down the field methodically and then get into the end zone with an improbable throw from Jared Goff with no time remaining on the clock.
Here’s the play:
Following the catch, the genuine outpouring of emotion on the field was palpable, and it was easy to see how much the victory meant to the Lions players as well as the fans and the coaches. It was the kind of feel-good moment the team has had far too few of this season, but for right now, none of that matters as everyone is celebrating the walk-off winner touchdown.
Lions Rallied for First Win in a Year
So why was the win so special for the Lions? For starters, the team won’t be going winless this season when it seemed they could be on track to do so. Additionally, it was exactly one year ago that the Lions won their last game, which is far too long for teams to go in between victories.
When an NFL team goes nearly a full calendar year without a win, they tend to pick up a lot of fans along the way and become sentimental favorites. It’s hard to see how that is not the case after Detroit’s first win of the season played out in stunning fashion.
