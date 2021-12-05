‘They Deserve It:’ Internet Celebrates First Lions Win of 2021

The Detroit Lions have made losing a habit in 2021, but finally, the team managed to reverse course and find a way to win a close game.

Even though it appeared Detroit was on track to blow a game in similar fashion to plenty of their losses this season, the team was able to rally late and find a way to inflict some of the pain that other teams have caused on them. Detroit stunned the Minnesota Vikings 29-27 with a walk off touchdown, and the internet had a lot to say about the miracle finish.

As comedian Frank Caliendo pointed out, perhaps Detroit coach Dan Campbell should be coach of the year after the win. The Lions have seen many folks call for Campbell to be fired at multiple times in recent weeks, but maybe after the win, folks were simply looking at things all wrong.

Dan Campbell – coach of the year — Frank Caliendo (@FrankCaliendo) December 5, 2021

Sadly, NFL fans can’t rush the field, or there would have likely been a whole mess of happy people running on the Ford Field turf on Sunday. Paul Pabst of the Dan Patrick Show points out how cool that would have been for the Lions and their fans on this day.

Lions fans should storm the field. College style. — Paul Pabst (@PaulPabst) December 5, 2021

Former NFL pass rusher Shawne Merriman, who predicted the Lions would get their first win a few weeks ago, was watching and was very happy to see the team get over the hump.

Btw congratulations to the Lions — Shawne Merriman (@shawnemerriman) December 5, 2021

Similarly, injured cornerback Jeff Okudah tweeted about how happy he was to have a win under his belt, and called out rookie wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown for making the play.

Former NFL head coach and Michigan native Tony Dungy took time to congratulate Detroit while also pointing out what a dreadful collapse Minnesota suffered.

Congratulations to the Lions. They got their first win of the year and it was a very bad loss for Minnesota. They allowed the Lions to go 75 yds with no time outs on the last drive. Two dropped INTs and 3 receptions that got out of bounds set up TD pass on last play of the game. pic.twitter.com/zrd4Ypv6lc — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) December 5, 2021

Finally, ESPN’s Mike Greenberg, who has been crediting the team all year, it was a well-deserved moment for the Lions this season.

I’m so happy for the #Lions and their coach. That team fights every week. They deserve it. — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) December 5, 2021

Add it all up and it’s clear the Lions had plenty of fans as they finally got over the hump on Sunday afternoon.

Watch Lions Walk-Off Touchdown Over Vikings

The Lions have been snakebitten most of the season, but in a stunning turn of events, they managed to turn the table on Minnesota. Detroit, after making an inexplicable error on fourth down a series before and giving up a touchdown, managed to work down the field methodically and then get into the end zone with an improbable throw from Jared Goff with no time remaining on the clock.

Here’s the play:

OMG LIONSSSSS Their last win was Dec. 6, 2020!!!! pic.twitter.com/9qXjg5Lyk3

(via @NFL) — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 5, 2021

Following the catch, the genuine outpouring of emotion on the field was palpable, and it was easy to see how much the victory meant to the Lions players as well as the fans and the coaches. It was the kind of feel-good moment the team has had far too few of this season, but for right now, none of that matters as everyone is celebrating the walk-off winner touchdown.

Lions Rallied for First Win in a Year

So why was the win so special for the Lions? For starters, the team won’t be going winless this season when it seemed they could be on track to do so. Additionally, it was exactly one year ago that the Lions won their last game, which is far too long for teams to go in between victories.

The #Lions have beat the #Vikings, and avoid going a year without a win… It’s their 1st win in 364 days. — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) December 5, 2021

When an NFL team goes nearly a full calendar year without a win, they tend to pick up a lot of fans along the way and become sentimental favorites. It’s hard to see how that is not the case after Detroit’s first win of the season played out in stunning fashion.

