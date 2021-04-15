Lions Reveal Change in Plans for Voluntary Offseason Workouts

The Detroit Lions are preparing for a new season on the field, and they’ll continue to do it remotely at least in the short term this spring.

Detroit revealed on Wednesday that they would be one of the teams that would not be participating in the voluntary workout period this spring. The team made the announcement and revealed it in a statement.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

A statement from the Detroit Lions players: pic.twitter.com/Ew2piOTMIk — NFLPA (@NFLPA) April 14, 2021

The statement read:

“With the voluntary workout period starting shortly and no acceptable resolution to our union’s negotiation’s with the NFL over comprehensive COVID-19 protocols, we will be exercising our CBA right not to attend voluntary workouts. We know our home state of Michigan continues to get hit hard by the pandemic and based on the continuing guidance of medical experts, it is in everyone’s best interest to play it safe again this offseason. Players on our team are proud to support other players across the league in making an informed decision about their health and safety, guided by the facts and support from our union.”

There’s been multiple other NFL teams to drop out of participation this spring, and it’s clear the Lions might not be the only one. The team continues to strive to do what’s right, and in looking at the current trends in Michigan, they could be making the best decision to stay virtual for the time being.

As of this week, Michigan’s COVID-19 numbers continue to be high, and while the NFL buildings are technically locked down zones, a virus can spread anywhere and work its way in at any time. The team believes they are doing the best job they can in order to keep everybody safe at this point in time.

Follow the Heavy on Lions Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Detroit!

Lions Players Will Continue With Virtual Offseason

If this seems like the players are opting out or not wanting to get better on the field, that’s not the complete truth, either. The Lions players will be used to virtual work now, and the players can still work to get better on their own for the season. Last year, the Lions didn’t struggle due to the fact that they weren’t in the building in the spring, so it’s not as if this could be much of a competitive disadvantage at his point. Obviously, a new staff will want to get their play books in the hands of as many folks as possible.

The biggest challenge for the Lions will be getting a new system and program in with a brand new coach and roster starting from scratch.

What’s Next for Lions Offseason Calendar?

The Lions have been attacking free agency for the last few weeks. Coming up next for the team is the NFL Draft, which will go on between April 29 to May 2. On April 5, the team could begin their new offseason program given they hired Dan Campbell. Training camp will once again come along in late July and then perhaps even a preseason schedule for August, but at this point, there are no firm dates just yet from the league as it relates to when it will happen.

For now, the team will be faced with the start of another offseason in virtual form.

READ NEXT: Lions Pushed to Add Exciting Player Within 2021 NFL Draft