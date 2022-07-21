Analyzing Which Popular Lions Wagers Looks Best for 2022 Season

The Detroit Lions aren’t typically a team that receives a lot of love in betting circles except by folks who are motivated to bet against the team, but with some improvements, 2022 could be much better on the field.

Folks are beginning to take note of that fact in a big way, and the Lions are beginning to receive major love as a result. The team has been one of the hottest in terms of wagering for 2022, and the most popular wagers involve very good things for the team.

Max Meyer tweeted about some new statistics ahead of the 2022 season in terms of betting. All of them find the Lions in a very good place in terms of generating some major buzz on the field, and project the Lions to have a great season overall.

The most popular NFL wager by handle in July at @CaesarsSports has been… Lions OVER 6 wins Additionally, Dan Campbell has drawn the most money overall to win Coach of the Year and D'Andre Swift has drawn the most money overall to lead the NFL in rushing yards. — Max Meyer (@TheMaxMeyer) July 20, 2022

“The most popular NFL wager by handle in July at Caesars Sports has been…Lions OVER 6 wins. Additionally, Dan Campbell has drawn the most money overall to win Coach of the Year and D’Andre Swift has drawn the most money overall to lead the NFL in rushing yards,” Meyer tweeted.

All of these wagers are certainly interesting, but a few stand out more than others as being more likely to happen this coming season based on the team the Lions could be on the field.

Campbell a Legit Coach of the Year Candidate

This isn’t the first time Campbell has received some hype for this honor. Already, he has seen some notable hype before the season even begins in terms of folks predicting him to be the Coach of the Year for next season. Analyst Adam Levitan wrote about the fact he is placing a bet on Campbell to take home the hardware for next season and why.

Took Dan Campbell 60-1 on CAES (it's 30-1 elsewhere) to be 2022 Coach of Year. * Sneaky strong offense

* Play in meh division

* Only won 3 gms last year, can get big delta

* Will bite a kneecap off

* When you have chance to tie up money on the Lions for 9 months, you do it — Adam Levitan (@adamlevitan) May 4, 2022

“Took Dan Campbell 60-1 on CAES (it’s 30-1 elsewhere) to be 2022 Coach of Year. Sneaky strong offense. Play in meh division. Only won 3 games last year, can get big delta. Will bite a kneecap off. When you have chance to tie up money on the Lions for 9 months, you do it,” Levitan tweeted.

The Lions could become a much better team and if they do, Campbell could be set to get plenty of credit for not only his plan but his leadership. It happens around the NFL routinely, with names like Kevin Stefanski, Sean McVay, and Matt Nagy receiving the award after abrupt team turnarounds. That could vault Campbell into play for such an award, which would be a big tribute to the Lions as well as his leadership.

Campbell’s candidacy for this honor is something to watch for when the 2022 season finally begins in a few more months.

Swift’s 2022 Projection Looks Very Eye-Opening

While the win projections for the Lions and picking Campbell for Coach of the Year are certainly intriguing bets, perhaps the most interesting revolves around the thought that Swift will lead the NFL in rushing. Swift has been one of the more inconsistent runners in the league, but does have loads of talent. He has endured injury problems in his career and has not gotten a chance to show what he can truthfully do on the field at his position as a result. Swift only has rushed for a total of 1,138 yards as a whole in his two-year career.

To think that Swift could lead the league in rushing, however, might not be a bad bet. Jonathan Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 yards in 2021, and the second best rusher was Nick Chubb with 1,259 yards. It wouldn’t take a huge season for Swift to be in the conversation. All he would have to do would be double his 617 yard total from last year in order to get into the mix. Considering the Lions want to run the ball, it wouldn’t be a shock to see Swift performing well if not surprising the league as top dog running the ball.

Many folks might not see any of these outcomes as realistic, but it seems that Swift could be on track to surprise. In the end, it might not be a bad bet to remember Campbell and Swift for these various honors.

