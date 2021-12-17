Lions’ Week 15 Top Pick Rooting Interests: Guaranteed Win Coming

The Detroit Lions are continuing their push for a top draft pick finish in 2021, and the good news is that the team currently sits alone atop the NFL draft standings for 2022.

There is one bit of bad news, though, and it resides in the fact that the teams around them in the standings have been just as bad at times and have not given the Lions any help in completely breaking away from the pack as of yet in spite of their miserable season on the field.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

The Lions are a team looking for some help around them, and this week, there are more than a few games that will have a big impact in the standings including one that is guaranteed to go Detroit’s way. How do they shape up? Here’s a look at the Week 15 primer.

Houston Texans Over Jacksonville Jaguars

It’s great news and great timing for these two bad teams to be facing off in Week 15. The Lions need both to pile up the wins, and by sundown on Sunday, one of the two is going to have their third win of the season, perhaps regretably as they chase a top pick as well. For these purposes, the Lions will want to root for the Texans. The Jaguars recently fired Urban Meyer, so they could have an uptick over the last few weeks from players happy that he is gone. With this in mind, it might be better for the Texans to get their third win out of the way and put more distance between them and the Detroit pick. Either way, the Lions will win.

New York Jets Over Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins are out of the danger zone for the Lions at this point, but the Jets seem to live their given their status as another bad team this year in the NFL. For the Lions, it would be nice if the Jets could pick up another win so they were out of the danger zone for Detroit. New York has played miserable at times in recent weeks so this could be a bad bet for the Lions, but it’s something they will want to hope for considering they want to put away the top pick as fast as possible.

New York Giants Over Dallas Cowboys

The Giants keep hanging around as a bad team near the top of the draft standings, and while it may be a major upset for Week 15 to see them beating their rivals from Dallas, it’s one the Lions will want to see. One more win could get the Giants off of the Lions’ backs in this exercise for good, so that is something Detroit fans should be rooting for. Not likely to happen, but upsets can be commonplace at this time of year, especially in rivalry games. If it plays out that way here, it will be to Detroit’s draft benefit.

Chicago Bears Over Minnesota Vikings

A new entrant to the list, the Bears have been on a losing tear recently and have only a surprising four wins on the season to this point in time. That’s the bad news for Detroit. The good news? Chicago has beaten the Lions twice, so it would take a major tear on Detroit’s behalf to get the Bears to leapfrog them down the stretch. The Lions want to see the Bears pick up a few more wins, though, to make sure they move further down the draft pecking order just in case. That’s not only true for their pick, but so that the Bears don’t find more impact players for their rebuild than Detroit manages to. Lions fans should be rooting for Chicago in Week 15 no matter how much it might pain them to do so.

READ NEXT: Current Favorite Revealed for Lions’ Top 2022 Draft Pick