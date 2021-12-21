Lions Earn Perfect Grades for First Time This Season After Upset

The Detroit Lions are building some momentum toward finishing off the 2021 season, and that is especially true after the team scored an upset win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15.

Such a victory can help establish a program, and that’s just what Dan Campbell and his team are trying to do late in the year. That plan received a huge boost for the future with the dominating win, and as a result, there was no other way to grade the Lions than near-perfect for their efforts.

This week, the Lions are being given a phenomenal set of grades for the first time this season. It’s rare to see a team like Detroit take home straight A’s for what they did, but that’s exactly what the team managed to do.

Why did the team earn each of these marks? Here’s a look.

Lions’ Offensive Grade vs. Cardinals

A

The Lions didn’t put up a huge day in terms of the stats with only 338 yards of total offense and 212 yards through the air, but they put up 30 points on a solid defense and managed to sustain plenty of drives and pay them off with points, whether touchdowns or field goals. Craig Reynolds ran for over 100 yards on the day and the team protected well and allowed Jared Goff to have yet another efficient afternoon throwing the ball. Perhaps the play that punctuated the team’s perfect score on the offensive side was a catch by Josh Reynolds in the end zone in double coverage. Here’s a look:

This season, Detroit’s been much-maligned for not being able to score points or move the ball, but this week, that was not a concern at all. The team worked well together on the offensive side and managed to earn their highest grade as a result.

Lions’ Defensive Grade vs. Cardinals

A

Detroit’s defense has been able to hold the team in most games this season, and in Week 15, they did more than that against a good Arizona team. The Lions generated sacks, managed to frustrate Kyler Murray and kept the Cardinals’ high-flying attack to field goals rather than touchdowns. The team deserves credit for managing to step up in a big way, especially in a sudden change situation after a turnover. Amani Oruwariye grabbed the ball right back and managed to get a huge pick for the momentum of the game:

Finally, the Lions made winning plays in winning moments on defense. That was huge for the team, and in holding Arizona to just a pair of field goals and a single touchdown, they get a perfect score for their work this week on the field.

Lions’ Special Teams Grade vs. Cardinals

A

Riley Patterson could be earning the Detroit kicker job in a big way with another sterling day booting the ball. He cashed in a 47 yard field goal and managed to go perfect on extra points as well as kicks. Patterson is looking strong at a position of big need for the Lions. While Jack Fox doesn’t get to punt much anymore given Detroit’s aggressive nature on fourth down, he was solid as well. This group was stout and managed to help the Lions keep the momentum before they got into the end zone.

Lions’ Coaching Grade vs. Cardinals

A

The Lions’ staff continues to impress late in the season. Defensively, Aaron Glenn has been a solid coordinator for the team and is showing signs of being very impressive down the stretch. Dan Campbell continues to be a coach the team is rallying behind, and the offense showed some signs of improvement. It’s been impressive to see the Lions continue to step up with their staff playing a major supporting role for them on the field. Give the coaches credit for not simply holding the team in the game, but scheming a good plan to win it.

