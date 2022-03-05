Perennial Pro Bowl Wideout Sees New Eye-Opening Odds to Join Lions

A major focus of the Detroit Lions this offseason is likely to be the addition of new wide receivers to the mix. The Lions don’t just need one wideout, they could need multiple additions to help round out the room.

The free agency market figures to be a way the team is going to look to make a major dent in some of their roster holes, and if they find the right fits it could be a move that helps them accelerate things dramatically for their offense.

A new player could be on the horizon soon in the form of Dallas Cowboys’ wideout Amari Cooper. Cooper, rumors have it from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, could soon be cut when the new league year starts in a couple weeks time. That would add a very intriguing name to the mix in terms of the free agency market if the move plays out as anticipated.

If the cut happens, some new odds show that the Lions could be an intriguing name in the mix to land Cooper. A look at some new odds from Bovada courtesy of PFF Bet shows the team as a current +700 in the odds to nab Cooper if he hits the market.

Amari Cooper is (+700) to join the Detroit Lions 👀 (@BovadaOfficial) pic.twitter.com/dASBqMDZi9 — PFF Bet (@PFF_Bet) March 4, 2022

Cooper is the kind of young, elite game breaker that could be a great addition for the Lions to consider. Given the team’s need for pass catchers, the Lions will have to keep their eyes on all of the players who hit the market.

It’s clear that Cooper could be a prime choice for the team when all is said and done as these odds prove.

Wideout Will Be a Top Offseason Target for Lions

It should not be a surprise to see the Lions rumored to be in the mix for any wideouts this offseason because the position is a huge need for the team moving forward. The Lions didn’t make a splash signing in the 2021 offseason at the spot, and that hurt them at times on the field. Jared Goff needs a bit more help at receiver to feel good about what the Lions’ offense can become, and taking a big swing on a free agent or a high draft pick would be an easy way to perhaps change the narrative ahead of 2022. Far too often, the Detroit offense lacked big plays, which culminated in the 18th rated passing attack in the league.

The good news? There are some options already on the roster. In Amon-Ra St. Brown, the Lions have a potential young stud developing. The team has also witnessed Kalif Raymond become a late-season force, and since signing off waivers, Josh Reynolds has become a major difference-maker for the team and a player who could be in the mix for a consistent role moving forward in Detroit. Add in the development of Trinity Benson and KhaDarel Hodge and the Lions do have some youngsters capable of making plays at the spot providing they continue to grow and develop. The Lions also have Quintez Cephus coming back from injury.

With his age and elite experience level, Cooper could be an intriguing player for the Lions to add to the mix at wideout and could be in the mix according to some.

Cooper’s Career Stats & Highlights

In terms of Cooper, the Lions could have a player that has some major youth and upside at their disposal if he does get cut. Cooper started his career with the Las Vegas Raiders, and put up some great seasons while there. He collected 3,183 yards and 10 touchdowns with the Raiders, and managed to crack the 2015 and 2016 Pro Bowls while with the team. A 2018 trade to Dallas allowed Cooper to hit the mainstream a bit more, and as a feature piece with the Cowboys, his numbers picked up. Cooper put up 3,893 yards and 31 total touchdowns.

Here’s a look at Cooper’s work in the league:





Play



Amari Cooper CAREER HIGHLIGHTS These are Amari Cooper's highlights from 2015-2020, including his time on the Raiders and the Cowboys. Disclaimer: I do not own any of the NFL content shown here, all of it is owned by the NFL and this video is for entertainment purposes only. Follow the Instagram ➡️ instagram.com/iconic_footballnfl/ Top 10 video playlist: ➡️ youtube.com/playlist?list=PLXerBjBC7nSTYbDBY8DrDE0pZAIi33d-4 2021-03-19T18:49:42Z

If Cooper does get cut, the Lions figure to be players within his market, and might be amongst the early favorites to land him perhaps when all is said and done.

