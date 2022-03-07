Lions ‘Show a Lot of Interest’ in Rising Wideout During Draft Process

The NFL combine has provided the Detroit Lions a chance to think about finding some answers to some of the team’s biggest needs on the field, and it’s not just the top players the team is honing in on.

In addition to some of the big-name talent that has been putting on a show in Indianapolis, there have been several other players that have stepped up and delivered some performances that could put them on the radar for the Lions during the 2022 NFL draft. One of these players just so happens to be a rising wide receiver.

With some intelligence being collected on the ground in Indianapolis, a clearer picture of what teams like what players is beginning to emerge. From the Detroit perspective, Kentucky wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson could be a player that is drawing plenty of interest for the team.

According to Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network, Robinson is a player that is generating some buzz with scouts following a solid showing at the combine, including running a 4.4 40 yard-dash. Robinson could even be looking like a player who has made the transition to a solid NFL wideout. According to Pauline’s piece,”he’s drawing comparisons to Rondale Moore based on his size, quickness, and ability to create yardage after the catch. The Detroit Lions have shown a lot of interest in Robinson.”

The Lions being interested in wideouts is not news, but the team being interested in underrated players like Robinson is. Brad Holmes has shown the ability to mine for gold before, and Robinson could be a player who goes in the range of St. Brown last year, making him an interesting one to watch.

Safe to say Robinson is a player to mark down firmly for the Lions at this point in time given this connection.

2022 NFL Draft Class Looking Deep at Wideout

If there’s one piece of good news for the Lions, it’s the fact that the team should be able to land multiple potential difference-makers at the wideout spot in this draft. The NFL combine proved that the Lions should have a shot at nabbing a top prospect. From the start of the draft to players in later rounds, the Lions feel like they are well-positioned at wideout. Some of the bigger names to make some waves early on have been Arkansas pass catcher Treylon Burks, Memphis receiver Calvin Austin, Purdue’s David Bell, Penn State’s Jahon Dotson, Western Michigan’s Skyy Moore and North Dakota State’s Christian Watkins.

No matter who the Lions look at drafting and no matter who they might be able to get, the team should be able to find a competent playmaker to pair with some of their other young players on offense to take a leap forward. Getting that done will allow the Lions to also add a big-time player in free agency and transform their wideout core into one of the better ones in the league with plenty of easy upside for the future.

Robinson’s College Stats & Highlights

In terms of Robinson, the Lions could have their eyes on a player who could turn into this year’s Amon-Ra St. Brown for them given his lower profile stature as well as his quietly big game in college. With Kentucky, Robinson has put up the numbers in very quiet fashion given his under-the-radar stature in the high-flying SEC. During a three-year career in college football, Robinson put up 2,248 yards and 10 touchdowns, splitting time between Nebraska and Kentucky. Here’s a look at some of his highlights:





Wan'dale Robinson 🔥 Shiftiest Player in College Football ᴴᴰ Wan'dale Robinson Highlights shiftiest player college football best wr 2022-01-16T02:04:25Z

Robinson seems to have the speed, strength and game to make the Lions a tough team to deal with if the team can pick him up. It will be interesting to see where he lands now in the draft. Early speculation seems to hold that Detroit can be a spot to remember for the player.

