Key Position Primed for Lions Most Exciting Camp Battle

The Detroit Lions are going to blast into the offseason ahead of training camp in a few weeks, and as always, when that takes place, thoughts will turn to the top battles to watch across the roster.

With so many new players, the Lions have plenty of battles to monitor when camp gets going, and no shortage of battles to see who will start where and who will do what.

Recently, Bleacher Report took an early look at projecting what camp battle will be the most important and interesting to the Lions. As was written by Alex Kay, the wideout spot offers some major intrigue for the offseason and camp.

He wrote:

“The team has a new general manager, a new head coach and new faces all over the field, including at quarterback after trading longtime starter Matthew Stafford. New QB Jared Goff might have a difficult time adjusting to life in the Motor City, as the club let Marvin Jones Jr. and Kenny Golladay—its top two receivers for the past few seasons—walk in free agency. The Lions did acquire some veteran talent this offseason, but Tyrell Williams, Breshad Perriman and Kalif Raymond are all clear downgrades from the departed wideouts. They are penciled in as the top options for now but will be competing with players like fourth-round pick Amon-Ra St. Brown, second-year veteran Quintez Cephus and undrafted rookie Jonathan Adams Jr. Head coach Dan Campbell expects a highly competitive training camp during which players will have to earn their role on the team. Because of this, the Detroit depth chart, including the wide receivers, could look much different come fall.”

The Lions have lots of things to sort out ahead of the new season, not the least of which is what happens at wide receiver. Safe to say everyone understands this is going to be a great spot to watch in the coming months to see what manages to happen.

Lions Working on Fixing Wideout Depth

The Lions came into the offseason in an unsure position in terms of their wide receiver depth, but during free agency, have taken some steps to make some decent upgrades to the position. Detroit signed wideouts Tyrell Williams and Breshad Perriman to short-term deals in free agency, and with the addition of Damion Ratley and Kalif Raymond, could be in good position to ensure that they have depth ahead of the NFL Draft, where the team is expected to be active hunting for wideout talent for the future.

Detroit’s 2021 draft was not very active in terms of wideout, but the team did add Amon-Ra St. Brown to the team as well as a few priority wideouts like Sage Surratt and Jonathan Adams. They also have players still on the rster lik Quintez Cephus and Tom Kennedy looking to make a jump. Though Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola were major talents, it seems the tam has already taken an aggressive approach in looking for their replacements and adding a few younger options to the mix.

Top Lions Wideouts to Watch

The Lions have plenty of new players in the mix, so who will be the most interesting players to watch compete at the spot? That’s an easy question considering who was added and where. The Lions have a special looking rookie in St. Brown, and also have a veteran looking for redemption in the place his father used to play in Perriman. Additionally, the team has a second-year wideout who could break out in Quintez Cephus, and he is already looking like a good bet to do just that given his offseason work.

The entire group offers some major intrigue, and jobs are up for grabs in the months ahead. At this point, it’s just a matter of sitting back and watching to see what happens.

