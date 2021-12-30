Will Harris Sees Major Value in His Versatility for Lions Defense

Will Harris has come into his own for the Detroit Lions as the 2021 season has gone on, and injury has presented a new potentially game changing opportunity for the safety.

Harris was pressed into duty at cornerback in Week 15 and played well. As a result, it’s becoming part of the conversation that Harris might be able to stick it out at the position long-term, or at least offer the Lions something for the future at two positions on the defense.

Such a revelation could lead to the notion that Harris is more valuable to the Lions at this point, and that’s certainly possible if he continues to be able to do everything the defense asks of him while improving his own game dramatically.

Speaking to the media this week on Wednesday, December 29 in an interview posted to DetroitLions.com, Harris was asked about his future and if he feels more valuable for the Lions given the multitude of different positions he has been able to play. As he said, being able to adjust to whatever the team needs has been something he has prided himself on.

“In certain situations, I kind of need to take off a safety perspective and put on a nickel perspective on how I see things, sometimes I have to put down a nickel perspective and switch over to a corner perspective of seeing things. It’s allowed me to continue to build as a player and as an overall defensive back in this league,” Harris explained. “One thing I will say is it’s super exciting for me just because it’s a unique opportunity. That’s kind of what I see it as. A really great opportunity and I don’t take that for granted at all. I come to work every day, if my task is to play a certain role or certain job, my task is to hone in as if it’s been my job since day one.”

Thinking about it this way, it’s easy to see why Harris could have a valuable future with the Lions. He has proven already he can do a little bit of everything on the field, and he has also been coachable with regards to that. It’s a huge fact for a player who could end up playing his way into a long-term role as a result.

Harris Switched to Cornerback Successfully Week 15

The Lions elected to try Harris out at cornerback a few weeks ago against Arizona, and the first results weren’t all that bad for the safety. Harris was able to stick with receivers and look tough on the field amid a good day. Harris had 3 total tackles in the game, and added another 3 tackles in Week 16. Add it up and the player certainly looks good at the spot on the field.

This week, Harris will be a cornerback again and explained his mindset about the position switch in simple terms. He’s going to prepare the only way he knows how and go full-tilt.

“Mentally this week, I’m a corner. In the grand scheme of things, I’m going to do whatever this team needs me to do,” Harris told the media. “I’ve been very vocal about it since I’ve been here, something I’ve tried to re-iterate a lot is I’m here to do a job and whatever that job is, whatever they need me to do, I’m here to do it. Whether that’s corner, safety, I’m up to the task.”

That’s the right kind of mindset for a player like Harris to have, and refreshing to see that Harris has embraced his new reality with the team.

Harris’s Career Stats & Highlights

His first few years in the league, Harris has not been a player who has made a huge impact in the NFL. In fact, the Lions have seen Harris only put up modest stats for the team. He’s collected 78 tackles, 1 sack and 4 passes defended for the team while playing in the NFL. Harris hasn’t seen the field consistently, and has struggled with his own consistency when he has.

In college, Harris put up 225 tackles, 7 interceptions 7 passes defended, 1 touchdown and 1 sack. That was great production that showed what he could do and helped him become a third-round pick of the Lions. Here’s a look at some of his best work from that time period:





Harris could be expected to do more in the future for the Lions, and the fact that he has discovered more tools for his on-field toolbox might only help matters for him in the future.

