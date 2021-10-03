Lions Fans Slam Play of Will Harris on Internet: “So Bad It’s Funny’

Defensively, the Detroit Lions have struggled in 2021, and one of the biggest reasons has been the play of the team’s injured and young secondary.

One of the players drawing plenty of criticism for his play thus far has been safety Will Harris. Harris has struggled in a big way at times this year, and once again in Week 4, his play is drawing all the wrong kinds of attention.

Harris has struggled in the game against the Chicago Bears, and as a result, is drawing plenty of ire on the internet from fans during the contest who can’t help but point out how badly he is performing on the field and how they feel as if the Lions shouldn’t keep running him out there.

Early on in the game, Harris took a bad angle on the field, something which was not surprising to many folks who watch the team week in and week out.

Shocking Will Harris took a bad angle. First time he's done tgat. — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) October 3, 2021

Keeping to run Harris out on the field? Well, it’s a tactic that has even drawn comical comparisons to poor contraceptive use.

Will Harris providing deep help for Bobby Price is about as effective as using a breath mint as a condom — Jeff Risdon (@JeffRisdon) October 3, 2021

Sometimes it’s tough to believe, but the Lions did actually trade up in the draft in order to land Harris. As was said, that deal is the gift that simply keeps on giving.

The Quinn trade up for Will Harris is the gift that keeps on giving. — michael stone (@stoney16) October 3, 2021

Others are seeing the humor in how Harris is performing, saying that he can be so bad at times it is funny to watch.

Will Harris is so bad it’s funny. How does he continue to play? — Spooky Lions Guy (@LionsGuy9) October 3, 2021

Some have even gone so far as to predict that Harris will not be on the team come 2022 if he keeps playing the way he has.

Nice route to the ball Will Harris. You will not be on this team next year lmao. — Detroit Moments (@DetroitMoments) October 3, 2021

Obviously, there is a long way to go before that happens, but for now, Harris continues to struggle. As long as he is on the field, he’s going to be under a microscope for the Lions and their frustrated fans.

Harris Pulled for a Series After Struggles

Fans were likely happy to see Harris get a brief hook midway through the second quarter, and perhaps ironically, the series in which Harris sat, Detroit was able to get off the field on third down and generate a rare stop against the Bears. On the field, Harris was replaced by Darryl Worley, who had been on the Detroit practice squad recently.

Lions had Daryl Worley in at safety for that possession, alongside Tracy Walker. — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) October 3, 2021

Harris would later return to play alongside Worley on the field, but it’s clear the team is looking at other things in the safety rotation, perhaps due to some of his struggles early this season. Famously, Harris also was out of position on Baltimore’s 4th and 19 conversion in Week 3.

Harris’s Career Stats and Highlights

His first few years in the league, Harris has not been a player who has made a huge impact in the NFL. In fact, the Lions have seen Harris only put up modest stats for the team. He’s collected 78 tackles, 1 sack and 4 passes defended for the team while playing in the NFL. Harris hasn’t seen the field consistently, and has struggled with his own consistency when he has.

In college, Harris put up 225 tackles, 7 interceptions 7 passes defended, 1 touchdown and 1 sack. That was great production that showed what he could do and helped him become a third-round pick of the Lions. Here’s a look at some of his best work from that time period:





Obviously, it’s safe to say that Harris needs to play much better to stay on the field. With the fanbase, the damage may have already been done sufficiently enough.

